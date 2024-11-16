Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald faced an unusual conundrum this week as he game-planned for Sunday's rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

How much stock should he put into the film of the two teams' first meeting given how much both rosters have changed since Seattle's Thursday night loss at Lumen Field last month?

"You definitely take into account," Macdonald said. "You can't take it play-by-play verbatim, but that's the secret question: 'What matters? What doesn't? How have you evolved? How do you take the next step? How do you answer certain things?'

"Comes down to how well we play, frankly."

Consider that one more piece to a puzzle Seattle hasn't been able to solve for the past two-plus seasons.

From 2012 to 2021, the Seahawks dominated their division rivals, winning 17 of 21 matchups over San Francisco, including playoffs. They won eight of 10 during Kyle Shanahan's first five seasons as the 49ers' head coach before the tables turned in 2022. Heading into Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, Seattle has lost six straight meetings by a combined score of 184 to 96.

The latest was a 36-24 defeat in Week 6. The Seahawks got to within five points late in the fourth quarter before San Francisco pulled away, but they also benefitted from a missed call on what should have been a muffed punt that would have given the 49ers possession deep in Seattle territory.

The Seahawks couldn't end their losing streak to San Francisco that night despite the 49ers playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has since returned.

The Seahawks' starting lineup will look considerably different in the rematch on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox), mostly for the better but in some cases for the worse.

The surprising decision to waive Tyrel Dodson earlier this week and replace him with rookie Tyrice Knight completes the in-season overhaul of their inside linebacker duo that began last month when they swapped out Jerome Baker for Ernest Jones IV in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen is healthy after not playing in the first meeting, as is rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Seattle's 2024 first-round pick. Rotational defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris had yet to be acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars by that first meeting with the 49ers while Josh Jobe had yet to overtake the third cornerback job from Tre Brown, who struggled badly against the 49ers.