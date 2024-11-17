Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Receiver roulette: Prior to releasing Tyquan Thornton on Saturday, the Patriots had taken an unconventional approach by carrying seven receivers on their 53-man roster all season, which has led to dramatic shifts in who receives the most playing time.

Two weeks ago, veteran Kendrick Bourne started and played 54 of 69 snaps. He totaled four catches for 41 yards. Then last week, Bourne didn't play a single snap despite being active.

Thus, how the Patriots employ their receivers in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox) is one of the team's more intriguing subplots.

Ironically, the Rams also have seven receivers on their 53-man roster, entering the week joining the Patriots and Bengals tied for the league high -- but there's little question as to whom they will lean on most as Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the clear Nos. 1 and 2.

The Patriots, meanwhile, continue to evolve at the position.

"Shoot man, it's definitely tough. We're aware as receivers that we have seven receivers. It's just about focusing when you get your opportunity, that's all you can do," the eight-year veteran Bourne said earlier this week.

"You can't fall into pointing the finger -- 'Why this, why that?' You really just have to look in the mirror. So personally that's how I look at it -- give it everything I got, make it be the best play ever, because it can be limited."

Entering last week, there were 14 teams in the NFL with six receivers on their roster, while 13 teams had five receivers. Part of the Patriots' logjam is a result of using significant draft picks on receivers Ja'Lynn Polk (second round, No. 37) and Javon Baker (fourth round, No. 110), with coach Jerod Mayo and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf saying they want to follow a "draft and develop" model.

"Obviously we're young. So I think that's where Mayo and Eliot have to make certain decisions. They're trying to develop. Me being older, I fall into a different bucket," Bourne said. "We have a talented group and we have to see what guys can do and give them opportunity. We have to build them up, build confidence, build experience."

Mayo said Bourne (8 catches, 70 yards) is expected to play this week, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt added: "He'll be a big part of us moving forward." It was telling that Van Pelt also singled out three other pass catchers, starting with second-year player Kayshon Boutte (17 catches, 250 yards. 1 TD), who has played more than any receiver in each of the past five games.

"Boutte is a guy that has come on and played really well for us. Really happy with his play. Polk is going to get going again as we move forward. Pop [Douglas] is Mr. Consistent, makes big plays for us all over the field," he said.

If Boutte, Polk (11 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs), Douglas (39 catches, 356 yards, 1 TD) and Bourne assume the top four receiver spots, that would leave Baker and five-year veteran K.J. Osborn to round out the depth chart. Osborn took some of Bourne's snaps last week, but finished without a catch and wasn't consistently decisive in a blocking role.

"I think we've kind of zeroed in on who we're going to work with on game day and that will show more as we go forward," Van Pelt said.

2. Eight not enough: The Patriots have just eight takeaways on the season (4 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries), putting them on pace for the lowest total in franchise history on average (13.6). The franchise low is 18, which the Patriots totaled in 2005, 2017 and 2023.

The eight takeaways in 2024 ranks them tied for 23rd in the NFL.

"The biggest thing is putting pressure on the ball, trying to force fumbles. That's one you can directly affect on defense. The other is putting offenses behind, when they have to throw the ball, and the quarterback has to make those tight throws and you end up getting a lot of interceptions," veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones said.

"We need to continue flying around the ball. The old saying is, 'They come in bunches, so once you get one, hopefully they'll start rolling.'"