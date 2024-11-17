FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:
1. Receiver roulette: Prior to releasing Tyquan Thornton on Saturday, the Patriots had taken an unconventional approach by carrying seven receivers on their 53-man roster all season, which has led to dramatic shifts in who receives the most playing time.
Two weeks ago, veteran Kendrick Bourne started and played 54 of 69 snaps. He totaled four catches for 41 yards. Then last week, Bourne didn't play a single snap despite being active.
Thus, how the Patriots employ their receivers in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox) is one of the team's more intriguing subplots.
Ironically, the Rams also have seven receivers on their 53-man roster, entering the week joining the Patriots and Bengals tied for the league high -- but there's little question as to whom they will lean on most as Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the clear Nos. 1 and 2.
The Patriots, meanwhile, continue to evolve at the position.
"Shoot man, it's definitely tough. We're aware as receivers that we have seven receivers. It's just about focusing when you get your opportunity, that's all you can do," the eight-year veteran Bourne said earlier this week.
"You can't fall into pointing the finger -- 'Why this, why that?' You really just have to look in the mirror. So personally that's how I look at it -- give it everything I got, make it be the best play ever, because it can be limited."
Entering last week, there were 14 teams in the NFL with six receivers on their roster, while 13 teams had five receivers. Part of the Patriots' logjam is a result of using significant draft picks on receivers Ja'Lynn Polk (second round, No. 37) and Javon Baker (fourth round, No. 110), with coach Jerod Mayo and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf saying they want to follow a "draft and develop" model.
"Obviously we're young. So I think that's where Mayo and Eliot have to make certain decisions. They're trying to develop. Me being older, I fall into a different bucket," Bourne said. "We have a talented group and we have to see what guys can do and give them opportunity. We have to build them up, build confidence, build experience."
Mayo said Bourne (8 catches, 70 yards) is expected to play this week, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt added: "He'll be a big part of us moving forward." It was telling that Van Pelt also singled out three other pass catchers, starting with second-year player Kayshon Boutte (17 catches, 250 yards. 1 TD), who has played more than any receiver in each of the past five games.
"Boutte is a guy that has come on and played really well for us. Really happy with his play. Polk is going to get going again as we move forward. Pop [Douglas] is Mr. Consistent, makes big plays for us all over the field," he said.
If Boutte, Polk (11 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs), Douglas (39 catches, 356 yards, 1 TD) and Bourne assume the top four receiver spots, that would leave Baker and five-year veteran K.J. Osborn to round out the depth chart. Osborn took some of Bourne's snaps last week, but finished without a catch and wasn't consistently decisive in a blocking role.
"I think we've kind of zeroed in on who we're going to work with on game day and that will show more as we go forward," Van Pelt said.
2. Eight not enough: The Patriots have just eight takeaways on the season (4 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries), putting them on pace for the lowest total in franchise history on average (13.6). The franchise low is 18, which the Patriots totaled in 2005, 2017 and 2023.
The eight takeaways in 2024 ranks them tied for 23rd in the NFL.
"The biggest thing is putting pressure on the ball, trying to force fumbles. That's one you can directly affect on defense. The other is putting offenses behind, when they have to throw the ball, and the quarterback has to make those tight throws and you end up getting a lot of interceptions," veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones said.
"We need to continue flying around the ball. The old saying is, 'They come in bunches, so once you get one, hopefully they'll start rolling.'"
3. Maye treats OL: Patriots offensive linemen started what they hope is a new tradition last week, going out together for dinner on Monday night. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, as he promised at the end of a mic'd segment, joined the group at a local steakhouse and ultimately paid the bill.
They want to build chemistry, and learn more about each other off the field, with left tackle Vederian Lowe noting that Maye's gesture goes a long way with the group.
"It's a big thing for us to get with our guy outside of the work environment and build more continuity with him. At the end of the day, it makes our relationship stronger," he said.
4. Ngakoue-Jennings combo: Veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue is expected to make his Patriots debut Sunday after being claimed on waivers on Nov. 8, and if there's one thing that stood out from watching him during his first week in New England, it's how fifth-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings was connected at his hip.
"I heard a lot about him as a guy who perfected the 'cross chop' move, he's had a lot of success, so for me being around him and being a sponge, it's been good. And I tell him what it's been like around here," Jennings said.
"You can tell he's been around; he's been here a couple days and he already knows a lot of things in the playbook. I can't wait to see when he gets out there on Sunday what he'll do."
Veteran DE/OLB Yannick Ngakoue on the transition from the 7-3 Ravens to 3-7 Patriots: All about perspective, building chemistry, and things can turn around quickly. pic.twitter.com/fXtbfdIOFf— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 13, 2024
5. Stafford's return: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to play at Gillette Stadium for just the second time in his career -- 10 years later. Stafford chuckled last week when reflecting on his only other visit, a 34-9 loss as Lions quarterback on Nov. 23, 2014.
"We came in with a top-five rush defense in the league and I'm not sure they ran it once. That's kind of what New England used to do with [Bill] Belichick, [Tom] Brady and those guys," he said. "They pressed Calvin [Johnson] with [Brandon] Browner and played the safety over the top with man coverage and put [Darrelle] Revis on Golden [Tate]."
Stafford went on to detail other things that unfolded in the game, such as injuries along the offensive line, before deadpanning: "Other than that, I remember nothing."
Indeed, the Patriots threw it 53 times in the game -- often short and quick -- and ran just six times in the first half and 20 times by game's end.
6. Milton leads: Since the Patriots have won only three games this season, there have been only three weeks in which coaches have awarded practice players of the week. The one constant has been rookie quarterback Joe Milton III, who leads the team by earning the recognition all three times.
Practice players of the week wear black jerseys as part of the honor, making them stand out more on the field. They are viewed by coaches as those who best helped the team prepare in the week leading up to a win, with Mayo saying Milton has shown "tremendous growth" since arriving as a sixth-round pick out of the University of Tennessee.
7. Kupp like Edelman: Preparing to face the Rams, defensive back Jonathan Jones had a flashback of sorts while studying Kupp.
"I don't want to get into comparisons, but kind of like a guy we had -- Julian Edelman. A grinder," Jones said. "Every play, he's going to grind and find a way to get open and he's done it a while in this league at a high level."
Another way the comparison fits: Kupp has 608 catches for 7,448 yards and 53 touchdowns in his eight-year career, while Edelman had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.
8. Pickup award: When Mayo played linebacker for the Patriots, he would vie for the "hard hat" award each week under Bill Belichick. Along those lines this year, Patriots players on offense are presented a mini "pickup truck" if they lead the way in picking their teammates up off the ground, which Van Pelt said reflects the "play for your brothers" culture he hopes to instill.
Right tackle Demontrey Jacobs' 11 pickups led the way in the win over the Bears -- 85 players ran to the ball and 58 players were picked up overall -- and he was handed a yellow truck as a result of it.
9. Hinch salute: Undrafted rookie safety Dell Pettus (Troy) has been one of the surprises of the year, not only making the initial 53-man roster, but playing 29% of the defensive snaps, totaling 20 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended and serving as the personal protector on the punt team, among other special teams roles.
In the locker room last week, Pettus saluted Patriots southeast scout Josh Hinch for being the first NFL scout to reach out to him -- in the days leading up to the Tropical Bowl -- and easily the scout who showed the most interest in him throughout the predraft process.
"He had told me how much he respected my game," Pettus said.
10. Did you know? Maye is completing 79% of passes with play-action (27-of-34), with three touchdowns and one interception, according to ESPN Research. On plays without play-action, Maye is completing 60% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions.