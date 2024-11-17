Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye beat the Los Angeles Rams' blitz to keep the team's second drive alive, and then finished it off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The play gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead over the visiting Rams and wouldn't have been possible if Maye didn't convert on third-and-7 from the Patriots' 40-yard line.

The Rams brought pressure on the third-down play, and Maye stepped up in the pocket to find receiver DeMario Douglas for a 28-yard gain. It was the only third-down play of the drive, which covered 77 yards and lasted 3:34.

Maye's calm under pressure to open the game was impressive, as this is just his sixth NFL start. But he didn't face pressure on the touchdown pass to Bourne, as it was a four-man rush and Maye stepped up in a clean pocket to find Bourne on a slant in the end zone.

Bourne, the eight-year veteran, didn't play last week because the Patriots have a logjam at receiver. But he announced his presence early on Sunday.

According to ESPN Research, the Rams blitzed Maye on 5 of 9 dropbacks (56%) through two drives. They entered Sunday blitzing on 27% of dropbacks this season. Maye was 4-of-5 for 47 yards when blitzed through two drives.

Maye's second touchdown pass didn't come until early in the fourth quarter, but it was notable for which player caught it.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe reported as an eligible receiver, and released after initially blocking Rams rookie defensive lineman Jared Verse, finding himself wide open in the end zone for a 4-yard scoring play.