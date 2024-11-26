Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee that he hasn't decided on his playing future but that the Jets would be his first option if he returns. (1:04)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is undecided on whether he wants to continue his legendary career in 2025. If he does, he wants it to be with the New York Jets.

The four-time MVP, appearing Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," addressed his future amid reports over the weekend that said he wants out of New York and that he could be benched or even released by the end of the season.

"I don't even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option," Rodgers said during his weekly appearance, commenting on next season.

Rodgers, who turns 41 next Monday, said he will base his decision on how his body feels and whether the Jets want him back.

"You want to be in a spot where you feel like you can win and you're valued," said Rodgers, mired in one of the worst statistical seasons of his career.

The choice might not be his.

The Jets (3-8), who fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, will have a new regime in 2025. The new leaders may opt to cut ties with Rodgers, who is signed for 2025 but has no guaranteed money remaining in his contract. They could turn the position over to current backup Tyrod Taylor and a highly drafted rookie.

Rodgers used his spot on the show to deny various reports, including a report by The Athletic that he wants to play in 2025, just not for the Jets.

"That's 100% false," he said, adding that he's "not jumping off the ship."

But he created waves by expressing uncertainty about his desire to keep playing. When asked two weeks ago if he wants to play in 2025, Rodgers said, "Yeah, I think so" -- hardly a convincing yes. A few days later, the Jets' disappointing season unraveled even further with a crushing last-minute loss to the Indianapolis Colts and the firing of Douglas.

Rodgers mulled retirement after the 2022 season, ultimately deciding during his infamous darkness retreat that he wanted to continue. The Green Bay Packers traded him to the Jets in April 2023. His goal, he said, was to give "two good seasons" to the Jets. His 2023 season lasted only four snaps before he ruptured his left Achilles, and he joked that this season hasn't been that good, either.

"When you're 40, going on 41, you're obviously at the end of your career," he said. "... Obviously, if it's New York, they have to want me to be here. And then the new GM, new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then body-wise, I have to see how I'm feeling and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind and all that, but it feels good. I'm healthy now.

"It's not as much fun when you're dealing with rehab all the time. So, if I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play, and everybody feels good about bringing me back, then there's a decision there. And if not, then there's all the other options. I think, at this point, I'm open to everything and attached to nothing. So, it's a good place to be."

Rodgers battled hamstring, knee and ankle injuries earlier in the season, no doubt contributing to his pedestrian numbers -- 17 touchdown passes, seven interceptions. There were reports that he could be benched or placed on injured reserve or even released by the end of the season.

On Monday, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said there has been no internal discussion about shutting down the future Hall of Famer. He said Rodgers will "absolutely" start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and that "a healthy Aaron Rodgers is an Aaron Rodgers we all love."

Rodgers made it clear that he wants to keep playing even though the Jets have virtually no shot at the playoffs.

"I will not willingly go on IR without an injury," he said.

He confirmed that he hasn't had any medical imaging tests for his injuries, insisting he didn't need them because he trusted his own gut feeling and the evaluations of the team's medical staff.

The Rodgers experiment has been a major disappointment for the Jets, who are 10-18 since the trade (including the 16 games he missed). He acknowledged the two seasons have been "frustrating and difficult," but not a total loss.

"These have been two of the most important years of my life and two of the best years of my life," he said.

Rodgers said he felt bad that Douglas was fired last week. It happened after a bye-week practice. Rodgers said he noticed owner Woody Johnson arriving via helicopter during practice, as he often does. This time, he had a funny feeling.

"I just knew something might be going down here, and I was like, 'Damn, I hope it's not Joe,'" said Rodgers, who learned during a flight to California that Douglas had been fired.