While quarterback Aaron Rodgers' long-term future with the New York Jets remains a question mark, the short term is clear.

Rodgers will "absolutely" start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who said Monday there has been no internal discussion about shutting him down for the remainder of the season.

The Jets (3-8), coming off their bye week, are close to mathematical elimination. That, coupled with Rodgers' subpar season and various leg ailments from early in the season, has prompted reports about the possibility of him being benched or placed on injured reserve.

"All I can say -- and you'd have to ask Aaron if he's fully healthy -- but he's better off today than he's been as of late," Ulbrich said. "So he's definitely feeling healthier than he has for probably the past month. And a healthy Aaron Rodgers is an Aaron Rodgers we all love. So I'm excited about what that looks like."

Rodgers battled knee, hamstring and ankle injuries in September and October, but he practiced fully before the past two games. One report over the weekend said the four-time MVP refused medical imaging tests so he could keep playing. Ulbrich shot down that report, saying, "News to me."

The Jets' once-promising season has taken an ugly turn, with owner Woody Johnson firing coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. That has shifted the focus to Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday.

He said recently that he'd like to play in 2025, though his return to the Jets appears unlikely. One source told ESPN last week that he'd be "shocked" if Johnson signs off on Rodgers' return, though the owner could leave it up to his new GM and new coach.

Rodgers will have a say, too, and he may not want to come back to play for a new coaching staff. He's under contract for 2025, but none of his salary is guaranteed. The Jets' backup is Tyrod Taylor, who is signed for 2025.

Amid the speculation about Rodgers' future, Ulbrich didn't feel the need to clear the air with Rodgers on Monday, their first day back from the bye week.

"No, I feel like we are on the same page," Ulbrich said. "I think we're both people that are -- not to say I'm completely void of the knowledge of what's going on outside this building -- but my focus is here and what I can control. I think he feels the same way. From that standpoint, we've been on the same page from the beginning of this."

Rodgers, who has started every game, is ranked 24th out of 33 qualified passers in Total QBR -- a below-average 51.4. He has no 300-yard passing games, extending his drought to 33 straight, and the offense has yet to reach the 30-point mark.

"I want to be very clear about his work ethic and his process this year," passing game coordinator Todd Downing said Monday. "He's worked extremely hard. That did not change coming back from the bye."

The Jets have a 0.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN analytics. Perhaps the Rodgers dynamic will change once they're eliminated. The quarterback hasn't commented in eight days, following their 28-27 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In his postgame news conference, he repeatedly expressed his disappointment with the season.

The franchise is one loss away from its ninth straight losing season. Linebacker C.J. Mosley, a captain, doesn't expect any quit.

"You really have to not care about anybody in this building if your mindset goes to, 'We're 3-8, I'm done. I'm out of here. I'm checked out. I don't want to play anymore.' ... If anybody is on our team thinking that way, it's going to show really fast and I know I'm going to call it out."