Pat McAfee and J.J. Watt talk about J.K. Dobbins' injury, and Watt explains how the Chargers can stay afloat in his absence. (1:04)

LOS ANGELES -- Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to be out Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Dobbins will be week-to-week moving forward, the source told Schefter.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh declined to get into specifics of the injury Wednesday, other than confirming that Dobbins is "working through something with his knee."

Dobbins sustained his injury in the first half of the Chargers' 30-23 loss Monday night to the Baltimore Ravens and didn't play in the second half. He had 40 yards on six carries before the injury.

The injury came in perhaps the most important game of the year for Dobbins, who was playing against his former team. The Ravens let Dobbins, 25, walk last offseason after he played in just 24 of a potential 73 games since the Ravens drafted him in 2020.

Instead of keeping Dobbins, Baltimore signed former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who ranks second in the NFL this season with 1,325 rushing yards. Dobbins signed with the Chargers for one year and $1.61 million with just $50,000 guaranteed, a deal that reflected how much his stock had fallen around the league because of injuries.

But Dobbins had been in the midst of a career renaissance in L.A., with Harbaugh campaigning for him to be named Comeback Player of the Year. Dobbins' 2023 season ended early after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the Ravens' opener.

"We feel horrible for him," quarterback Justin Herbert said. "He's such a tough, tough teammate, and the way he's fought through so many injuries, we have no doubt he's going to be back better than ever. And so, it's up to us. It's our responsibility to hold it down while he's gone."

Dobbins ranks fourth in the AFC in rushing (12th in the NFL) with 766 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has scored eight rushing touchdowns.

With Dobbins sidelined, running back Gus Edwards will likely get the bulk of the carries against the Falcons. Edwards missed four games because of a high ankle sprain and has 206 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances.

The Chargers' other current options at running back include Hassan Haskins, who has mostly been a special teams contributor, and rookie Kimani Vidal, who has been inactive for seven games, including the past three.

The Chargers (7-4) are in second place in the AFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.