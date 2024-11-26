Rex Ryan explains why he isn't buying the Chiefs despite the fact that they have only one loss this season. (2:22)

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. This past weekend brought dramatic finishes and upsets that shook up our Power Rankings. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Houston Texans all suffered surprising losses. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks earned impressive wins.

Who is on the rise and who is sliding?

In addition to the updated rankings, our NFL Nation reporters look at ESPN Analytics' Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for offense, defense and special teams. What is every team the best at? Where can they improve? Below, our writers tell the story behind the rankings.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 12 result: Beat the Colts 24-6

Week 12 ranking: 1

Offense ranking: 2

Defense ranking: 2

Special teams ranking: 1

The Lions' FPI rankings reflect this team as arguably the best overall across the league. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the offense humming with 20 or more points in nine consecutive games, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn hasn't allowed a touchdown through 10 straight quarters despite losing Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) in Week 6. Detroit has used a well-balanced team to get off to its best start in 90 years. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 12 result: Beat the Panthers 30-27

Week 12 ranking: 2

Offense ranking: 5

Defense ranking: 12

Special teams ranking: 25

The Chiefs have been more efficient than dynamic on offense. They convert on third downs (52.7%) better than any other NFL team but rank 23rd in pass plays of 20 yards or more (28). Kansas City is ninth in scoring defense (19.8 points per game) but has had trouble getting opposing offenses off the field at key times. While the special teams rank isn't very good, the Chiefs won a game against the Broncos with a walk-off blocked field goal. They've won two other games with walk-off field goals. -- Adam Teicher

Week 12 result: Beat the Rams 37-20

Week 12 ranking: 4

Offense ranking: 7

Defense ranking: 4

Special teams ranking: 19

There is not much to pick at with this Eagles team right now. The offense has turned into a force thanks in large part to MVP candidate Saquon Barkley, who leads the league in average yards per rush (6.2). The defense has far exceeded expectations with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean bolstering a secondary that has held the opposition to 175.5 passing yards per game, good for third in the NFL. Kicker Jake Elliott has not played up to his lofty standards, but the Eagles' metrics reflect what we're seeing: a legitimate contender for the NFC crown. -- Tim McManus

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 3

Offense ranking: 3

Defense ranking: 10

Special teams ranking: 18

Currently riding a six-game winning streak, the Bills' FPI rankings reflect just how well this team is performing despite dealing with injuries and changes on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Josh Allen and the offense are second in points margin per game (9.6), and the team leads the league in turnover margin (14). There are still some areas to monitor, as reflected in Tyler Bass being 25th in field goal percentage (86.4%) and missing four extra point attempts so far. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 12 result: Beat the Bears 30-27 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 6

Offense ranking: 14

Defense ranking: 1

Special teams ranking: 30

The FPI accurately puts the Vikings' defense at the top of the reasons the team is in an excellent position for a playoff berth. Coordinator Brian Flores' group bamboozled opposing quarterbacks early this season and has continued to find ways to pile up takeaways (22) and sacks (38). As a result, opponents are averaging 17.9 points per game (fifth best in the NFL). The offense has been middling, but that's probably a win given rookie first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy's season-ending knee injury. The Vikings have gotten far more from quarterback Sam Darnold, including 21 touchdown passes, than anyone could have expected. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 12 result: Beat the 49ers 38-10

Week 12 ranking: 8

Offense ranking: 4

Defense ranking: 9

Special teams ranking: 6

Where would the Packers' defense be if it wasn't for all their takeaways? Their 22 forced turnovers (including one on special teams) are tied for second in the NFL, which makes up for a middling run defense and lack of a consistent pass rush. Their overall FPI ranking is fourth, which means this team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 12 result: Lost to the Browns 24-19

Week 12 ranking: 5

Offense ranking: 20

Defense ranking: 3

Special teams ranking: 9

The Steelers' strength is their defense, as reflected in their FPI ranking. They're second to the Bills with a plus-1.2 turnover margin per game, and they forced three in their loss to the Browns. But even with new quarterbacks and a new offensive coordinator, the offense is still too inconsistent to dub the team a legitimate Super Bowl contender. A boom-or-bust group under quarterback Russell Wilson, the Steelers scored twice in the fourth quarter against the Browns, but they went more than seven quarters without a touchdown prior to that. And yet, they still beat the Ravens thanks to kicker Chris Boswell. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 12 result: Beat the Chargers 30-23

Week 12 ranking: 7

Offense ranking: 1

Defense ranking: 14

Special teams ranking: 23

With quarterback Lamar Jackson among the favorites to win his third Most Valuable Player award, the offense has carried the Ravens and kept them in the race for the AFC North title. Their offense ranks in the top three in total yards (first, 426.7 per game), rushing (second, 180.2), passing (third, 246.5) and points (second, 29.8). The biggest concern is a pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL (277.7 yards allowed per game) and has allowed a league-worst 31 completions of 25 yards or longer. Another issue is special teams, where usually dependable kicker Justin Tucker is enduring one of his worst seasons (17-of-23 on field goal attempts). -- Jamison Hensley

Week 12 result: Lost to the Ravens 30-23

Week 12 ranking: 9

Offense ranking: 15

Defense ranking: 15

Special teams ranking: 14

By scoring metrics, the Chargers have the league's best defense, allowing just 15.9 points per game. But that has come with the NFL's easiest schedule, according to ESPN analytics. The Chargers' offense has soared since a 23-16 win over the Broncos in Week 6 when quarterback Justin Herbert was fully recovered from a high ankle sprain. The offense's ranking will likely continue to increase as the season progresses; Los Angeles ranks third in average in-game win probability. -- Kris Rhim

Week 12 result: Beat the Raiders 29-19

Week 12 ranking: 14

Offense ranking: 25

Defense ranking: 7

Special teams ranking: 5

The Broncos are a quirky bunch on offense, as rookie quarterback Bo Nix has pushed himself squarely into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and wide receiver Courtland Sutton is on track for his best season since 2018. They have surges on offense but not much consistency -- they have had the sixth-most drives with no first downs, and they're 24th in yards per pass play (6.4). It means they have leaned hard on a defense that continuously fends off difficult field positions. In order to make the playoffs, the offense has to find a gear that's slightly better than the one it's in right now. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 12 result: Lost to the Cowboys 34-26

Week 12 ranking: 10

Offense ranking: 9

Defense ranking: 29

Special teams ranking: 17

Washington still has the NFL's fifth-highest scoring offense (27.3). It ranked third in scoring (28.3 points per game) and fourth in total yards (377 per game) over the first 10 games; in the past two weeks, it was 18th in yards (338) and 19th in scoring (22). Defensively, the Commanders can't stop the run -- they're 29th in yards allowed per game (145.5) and 27th in yards per carry (4.8). As for special teams, the Commanders had a disastrous Sunday with two returns for a score, two missed extra points and a missed field goal. But they've covered punts well and done well returning kickoffs. Their middle-of-the-pack ranking is warranted. -- John Keim

Week 12 result: Lost to the Titans 32-27

Week 12 ranking: 12

Offense ranking: 18

Defense ranking: 6

Special teams ranking: 10

The Texans are fifth in total defense (allowing 303.1 yards per game), with the second-most sacks (42) and interceptions (15). Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn also set an NFL record for most 50-yard field goals (12) Sunday. The Texans' special teams and defense are playing well, but the team's issue is its offense. Houston has only one touchdown after halftime since Week 6. Quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't played as well as he did in his rookie season and currently has 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 12 result: Beat the Cardinals 16-6

Week 12 ranking: 16

Offense ranking: 21

Defense ranking: 17

Special teams ranking: 24

The Seahawks' offensive ranking is weighed down by their lousy run game. Seattle ranks 30th in designed rush rate and 28th in both yards per carry (3.9) and rushing yards per game (89.1). While quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in passing yards (3,035), he has also thrown a league-high 12 interceptions. Personnel changes have contributed to a complete 180 on defense. That group has allowed an average of 14 points and 82.7 rushing yards over the past three games compared to 23.1 and 148.4 over the first eight. The special teams ranking reflects three turnovers on kick returns as well as a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown. -- Brady Henderson

Week 12 result: Lost to the Seahawks 16-6

Week 12 ranking: 11

Offense ranking: 11

Defense ranking: 18

Special teams ranking: 27

Arizona's offense was consistent and effective during its four-game winning streak before the bye, two things it hadn't been for most of the season. Quarterback Kyler Murray's dual-threat ability adds a dynamic that most teams don't have, which has allowed the Cardinals to throw multiple looks at defenses. The FPI accurately has them as the No. 11 offense. The defense has performed above expectations considering the number of injuries to the Cardinals' edge rushers, but special teams has saved Arizona on numerous occasions. Chad Ryland kicked three game-winners in October, and punter Blake Gillikin is averaging 49.5 yards per punt (18 have landed inside the 20). -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 12 result: Beat the Giants 30-7

Week 12 ranking: 18

Offense ranking: 6

Defense ranking: 24

Special teams ranking: 12

The Bucs' offense is averaging 27.3 points per game -- tied for fourth-best in the NFL. It's largely due to the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose 27 offensive touchdowns (24 passing, three rushing) are the second most after Week 12. His 71.4% completion percentage is also third best, and his 2,877 net yards are tied for fifth best, ahead of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. To top it off, the Bucs now have a top-10 rushing attack (128.1) after being dead last with 88.8 yards per game in 2023. -- Jenna Laine

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 17

Offense ranking: 13

Defense ranking: 25

Special teams ranking: 15

The Falcons play offense best, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney are all having breakout seasons with new quarterback Kirk Cousins. To see Atlanta's offense ranked near the middle of the pack is a disappointment and the product of losing two listless games to the Saints and Broncos before a Week 12 bye. Defense has also been a major issue, especially in recent weeks. The Falcons have 10 sacks, their lowest total through 11 weeks since 2018. The offense needs to click again and the defense must get to the quarterback to seal up a division title. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 12 result: Beat the Patriots 34-15

Week 12 ranking: 21

Offense ranking: 17

Defense ranking: 13

Special teams ranking: 26

The Dolphins' FPI rankings include a four-game stretch in which they were one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they've been resurgent over the past month with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from injured reserve. Since Week 8, Miami is tied as the sixth-highest scoring team in the league at 29 points per game, and it ranks fifth in offensive expected points added (40.03). The Dolphins' offense has been surgically efficient in that span, with 56.3% of its drives resulting in points and only 22.9% resulting in punts -- leading the NFL in both categories. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 12 result: Lost to the Packers 38-10

Week 12 ranking: 13

Offense ranking: 8

Defense ranking: 11

Special teams ranking: 32

The 49ers' offense has been able to move the ball -- it ranks fourth in yards per game (384.5) and second in yards per play (6.3) -- but struggles to score touchdowns (tied for 18th with 24). The defense lacks the pass rush that has been its hallmark in recent seasons. Injuries have, of course, played a big role, and there is a trickle down from those ailments that have hurt the special teams. But that group has been a problem for a few years. San Francisco is last in expected points added on special teams at minus-32.35. It has already cost the Niners a handful of games that would have put them in a better playoff position. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 12 result: Lost to the Eagles 37-20

Week 12 ranking: 15

Offense ranking: 12

Defense ranking: 26

Special teams ranking: 29

The Rams' offense is ranked in the middle, which is fitting for how inconsistent the unit has been on a week-to-week basis. The defense has shown improvements, but it is still a young group playing its first season without Aaron Donald. The Rams also allowed 37 points to the Eagles on Sunday night, their most points allowed at home since 2021. And the Rams' low special teams score reflects the fact that the team still hasn't fixed its kicker problem, even after drafting Joshua Karty in the sixth round. Karty has missed five field goals and two extra points. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 20

Offense ranking: 10

Defense ranking: 28

Special teams ranking: 22

The numbers back up what the Bengals have put on tape this season. By just about any metric, including the FPI, Cincinnati has a top-10 offense spearheaded by career years from quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. But that hasn't offset a defense that entered Week 11 ranked 29th in touchdowns allowed per drive. Kicker Evan McPherson's 71.4% field goal percentage has also hampered the team. Improvements from McPherson and the defense would be huge for the Bengals. But with seven losses already and six games left, it could be too late to salvage this season. -- Ben Baby

Week 12 result: Lost to the Lions 24-6

Week 12 ranking: 19

Offense ranking: 22

Defense ranking: 20

Special teams ranking: 13

These rankings seem about right when looking at the Colts' inconsistent results and current 1-4 stretch. They have shown flashes of promise in all areas, but there are fundamental issues undermining every phase of their team. The offensive line is suddenly an issue, which is severely limiting what was a solid running game. Defensively, the Colts are 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points), but that's offset by giving up 375.8 yards per game (28th). Special teams would be better if not for kicker Matt Gay's occasional misses (his 87.5% field goal percentage ranks 21st). -- Stephen Holder

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 22

Offense ranking: 16

Defense ranking: 22

Special teams ranking: 7

The Saints' defense, which was once the backbone of the team, has given up more than 400 net yards in five games this season, including the past two games (both wins) with former special teams coordinator and now interim head coach Darren Rizzi. The defense's main issue has been giving up explosive plays, and the unit's inconsistency was likely one of the reasons that led to Dennis Allen's firing. Rizzi's special teams units have consistently been among the best in the league for several years. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 12 result: Lost to the Vikings 30-27 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 23

Offense ranking: 24

Defense ranking: 5

Special teams ranking: 20

Chicago has dropped five consecutive games, with three losses coming down to the final play. The Bears have the fifth-most takeaways (18), which supports their defensive ranking. The offense has gotten better since Chicago made Thomas Brown its offensive coordinator in Week 11, as evidenced by Caleb Williams' increase in completion percentage and yards per attempt and decrease in time to throw and pressure percentage. But special teams blunders in back-to-back losses to NFC North opponents, including two blocked field goals and a muffed punt against Minnesota, prove troublesome for a team that has stumbled after a 4-2 start. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 12 result: Beat the Commanders 34-26

Week 12 ranking: 24

Offense ranking: 32

Defense ranking: 21

Special teams ranking: 4

For as much as the defense has been a liability this season, ESPN's FPI has the Cowboys worse on offense. Even before quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury, the offense struggled in most areas, including in the red zone (31st) and on third down (25th). The Cowboys are coming off their best performance since Cooper Rush took over, so maybe they are starting to find their footing as they play the next three games against the Giants, Bengals and Panthers. But the FPI does not give them much hope with a 29th ranking in the teams' average in-game win probability. -- Todd Archer

Week 12 result: Beat the Steelers 24-19

Week 12 ranking: 28

Offense ranking: 23

Defense ranking: 8

Special teams ranking: 11

The Browns' defense has regressed from last season, mainly by allowing the second-most explosive plays in the NFL, but it's still the strength of the team. Cleveland has a 59.7% defensive success rate, which is tied for the sixth-best mark in the NFL. The defense hasn't been strong enough to mask an offense that struggled before quarterback Deshaun Watson's ruptured Achilles and has been inconsistent with Jameis Winston as the starter. The offense has improved under Winston but is tied for 21st in EPA per play since he took over in Week 8. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 12 result: Beat the Texans 32-27

Week 12 ranking: 29

Offense ranking: 28

Defense ranking: 19

Special teams ranking: 28

The Titans' pass defense tops in the league, allowing 169.6 yards per game despite having offseason additions Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed for only a combined eight games. The problem is the Titans' 25th-ranked red zone defense, which gives up touchdowns 64.7% of the time. So, their FPI ranking is about right. The offense is among the worst in the league because of its inability to consistently score points, especially in the fourth quarter, where the Titans are averaging an NFL-worst 3.5 points. Special teams has been equally as abysmal by consistently giving up big plays in the return game. -- Turron Davenport

Week 12 result: Lost to the Dolphins 34-15

Week 12 ranking: 25

Offense ranking: 30

Defense ranking: 31

Special teams ranking: 2

Having Marcus Jones, the NFL's top punt returner (15.2 average yards), helped the Patriots' ranking on special teams. However, they've struggled in punt coverage, kickoff coverage and field goal protection at times, which partially reflects how strong Jones has been to offset that. The offense has evolved since Drake Maye took over at quarterback in Week 6, while the defense has arguably been the biggest disappointment of the year. -- Mike Reiss