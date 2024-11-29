Rex Ryan explains why he isn't buying the Chiefs despite the fact that they have only one loss this season. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ever since losing their featured running back and noted energy-giver Isiah Pacheco to a broken right leg two months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs have been preparing for his return to the lineup.

"It's going to be us trying to hold him back because he's a guy that wants to be out there as much as possible and he wants to play,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

"At the same time he wants to win. He knows the long-term goal that we have. Our goal is to get him back as quickly as possible, but at the best time for him and his body so that we can have him for the long haul."

Pacheco's return is finally near and he will likely play in Friday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium (3 p.m. ET, Prime Video). Coach Andy Reid said earlier in the week that Pacheco would play against the Raiders as long as he had no setbacks.

Though the Chiefs would welcome his return, his role could be clouded by the presence of his replacement, Kareem Hunt, who was signed after Pacheco was placed on the injured reserve list. He quickly took over as the featured back and leads the Chiefs in rushing with 577 yards.

The Chiefs will have an interesting decision to make regarding how to split the playing time.

"Both of them are good players so we'll find a way to get both of them in,'' coach Andy Reid said. "That's a good problem to have."

Reid's history with running backs since joining the Chiefs in 2013 offers few clues to his plans. When he has had a back he's comfortable with in a featured role, he has tended to give that player the majority of the work. This list includes backs such as Jamaal Charles, Spencer Ware, Hunt, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Pacheco.

In 2022, Reid chose Pacheco, then a rookie, over Edwards-Helaire during the season. It was a clean switch, with Pacheco getting most of the playing time.

It seems unlikely the Chiefs would make a similar decision and have Pacheco be the featured back with Hunt getting a much smaller role. Hunt has been an important player in their 10-1 season.

So the Chiefs may wind up splitting the playing time in something of a 50-50 manner.

"Both want the football, which is a great thing,'' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. "They're really good when they have the football.

"They're physical, they're violent and Pacheco brings that Energizer Bunny mentality of the excitement, the fire. You put that together with Kareem, and it is a great 1-2 punch. So I think more than anything, it's just refreshing to see him out there.''

After fracturing his right fibula in September, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to return on Friday against the Raiders. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Hunt was a clear No. 1 back in 2017 and 2018 during his first stint with the Chiefs. But during his five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he often shared the backfield with Nick Chubb.

"It could be very similar,'' Hunt said. "I'm excited. I'm used to working with other great backs so I feel like it's going to be another great 1-2 punch.

"I'm happy for [Pacheco], and I know he's excited to get back and get out there.''

It could take some time before a true playing pattern emerges. The Chiefs are likely to be careful about overburdening Pacheco so soon after his return. He hasn't played since being injured in a Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco returned to practice only two weeks ago.

"We'll work him back in when he's ready ... and not try to overdo it,'' Mahomes said. "He's going to have energy, he's going to want to be on the football field, but I think it's good that we have a good room of running backs so that we can not make him go out there and take 30 carries or whatever it is.

"We can just kind of let him be who he is and make those big plays happen and then bring him along as the season goes.''