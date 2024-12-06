Whiteboard Wednesday Wk. 14 Titans vs Jaguars. Tennessee's defense gave up a lot of rushing yards last week. Expect to see Jacksonville go to some read-option looks after the way the Commanders found success last week. Video by Turron Davenport (2:03)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Everything appeared to be going well for Brian Callahan in his debut as the Tennessee Titans coach. His team had jumped to a 17-0 after dominating the Chicago Bears for most of the first half in the season opener in September.

Then the first of what would be many special teams disasters struck.

With 3:44 left in the first half, Bears returner DeAndre Carter broke off a 67-yard punt return that opened the door for Chicago to get back in the game. The Bears went on to a 24-17 victory.

The one thing that has gone consistently well on special teams is kicker Nick Folk, who's field goal percentage of 95% is tied for the best in the league among kickers with at least 10 attempts. Other than Folk, the Titans' special teams group has not been very special.

The biggest issues have been with the coverage units, punt protection and fumbles in the return game.

"You fix something, and you're feeling good about a part of it or a phase of it," Callahan said. "Then something else you got to try to fix comes up again. Or something else comes up that's new. So those things are frustrating."

Tennessee has allowed eight punt returns of 20 or more yards, including a touchdown. No other team has allowed more than five.

Opposing teams are averaging 190.8 net punt return yards per game against the Titans. Only four teams have a worse average allowed.

The Titans had the second-lowest special teams DVOA ever for a team after 10 games. Only the 2010 Chargers were lower.

"We wasn't hunting in the beginning like we should," linebacker Otis Reese IV said.

Here is a look at the biggest mistakes from the special teams group this season that has helped contribute to the Titans' 3-9 record:

Week 1 at Bears: The Titans had a punt blocked for a touchdown and allowed a 67-yard kickoff return in a 24-17 loss.

Week 2 vs. New York Jets: New York blocked a punt with only four rushers against seven blockers, setting up a short field and a field goal for the Jets in another 24-17 loss.

Week 8 at Detroit Lions: The Titans allowed a 72-yard kickoff return by Khalil Dorsey, a 64-yard punt return, and a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown both by Kalif Raymond. Jha'Quan Jackson also fumbled on a punt return, but the Titans recovered it.

Week 10 at Los Angeles Chargers: Wideout Derius Davis took a kickoff back 56 yards to set up a touchdown by receiver Quentin Johnston, extending the Chargers lead to 10 in the 27-17 loss.

Week 12 at Houston Texans: The Titans allowed an 80-yard kickoff return by Dameon Pierce on the opening play of the game, committed an illegal blindside block on a punt return, and muffed a fourth-quarter punt from Tommy Townsend to give the ball back to Houston.

Week 13 at Washington Commanders: After Washington had just went up 21-0 in the first quarter, Jackson fumbled a kickoff and the Commanders recovered it at the Titans' 34-yard line to cap the disastrous quarter. They were able to score to go up 28-0.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson fumbles a punt in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Troy Taormina/Imagn Images

Titans first-year special teams coordinator Colt Anderson has drawn criticism because his group has come up short so frequently. The group included a lot of younger players that lack experienced as special teamers.

"Earlier in the year I was assuming guys knew what they were doing," Anderson said. "I felt like I've learned how guys learn in certain situations."

Coverage issues have been present throughout the year, but experience is becoming the best teacher. The Titans finally got a game-influencing play to go their way in Week 12 against the Texans.

"The more reps you get under your belt, the better you see the field, the more your vision opens, the faster you can play," long snapper Morgan Cox said.

Rookie receiver Bryce Oliver forced two penalties on punts in Houston. The second one led to the Texans being called for an illegal blindside block, and their drive started on their 15-yard line while trailing by three points with just over a minute left in the game.

"I'm thinking I got to get off the ball and run," Oliver said. "I'm digging in and didn't see the safety who hit me, but I got back up and just had to make the play."

The Titans went on to win, 32-27.

Oliver's effort exemplifies the "hunter" mindset that special teams ace Justin Hardee Sr. feels is becoming the norm for the coverage group.

"We hunting now and guys are hungry," Hardee said. "I feel like guys want the opportunity to go cover some kicks."

Veteran linebacker Luke Gifford said he grew tired of watching other teams' kickoff units excel as an example of how to do the job correctly.

The special teams group holds a players' meeting on Friday mornings before games. But the meeting before the Texans game was different from the conversations they had in previous weeks.

Some veteran players challenged the unit to look in the mirror and consider how they can improve.

"We shifted our mindset," Gifford said. "We made a conscious effort to be a lot more intentional in our work throughout the week."

Part of being more intentional meant learning each other's jobs and how to marry the coverage units with punter Ryan Stonehouse.

Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse's 25 punts inside the 20-yard line is tied for 25th in the NFL. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

"I think hang time and gunner play go hand in hand," Stonehouse said. "If you fix hang time, you give guys a chance to get down there and force a fair catch. That's how it all works together."

Stonehouse's 57 punts this season is the sixth most in the NFL, but his 25 punts inside the 20-yard line is tied for 25th in the NFL.

"It's a race to the returner essentially," wide receiver/punt gunner Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said. "You have an idea of what the punt is going to be like or where it's going to go. But, it's just the mentality is I'm going to get to that returner before he gets to the ball to force a fair catch or make the tackle right as he gets it."

The coverage unit didn't allow any big returns last week against the Commanders. But, Jackson's fumbled punt return remains a stain on Tennessee's special teams results. It was the rookie's fifth fumble on a punt return and the second one that was recovered by the other team.

"You gotta hold onto the ball so you don't turn it over," Jackson said. "You got the whole organization in your hands at that time."

Anderson said the Titans will "look at all options and see how this week shakes up" when asked if Jackson would remain the punt returner. He mentioned veteran receiver Tyler Boyd and practice squad wideout Mason Kinsey as options. Safety Amani Hooker has returned punts in the past as well.

Whoever it is will be trying to to end a long drought for the Titans. They haven't had a punt returned for a touchdown since Dec. 20, 2012, when Darius Reynaud had touchdowns of 69 and 81 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With five games left, there's not much time left to get it right. The next challenge will be against the Jaguars on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) at Nissan Stadium. Jacksonville is averaging 14.8 yards per punt return, the second-best average in the league.

"There's a certain level of pride that has to come with playing special teams," Gifford said. "I think that everybody's starting to understand that."