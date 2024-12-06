Mina Kimes explains why she believes in Derek Carr and the Saints over the Giants in Week 14. (0:36)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers hurt his hip flexor at Thursday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers, the team's leading receiver, did not practice Friday. He was a limited participant in Thursday's workout after suffering the injury.

"[Thursday] it happened in practice," coach Brian Daboll said, adding that it occurred during one-on-one drills. "Again, every injury is a little bit different. Hopeful that he'll be ready to play, but can't say he will be or not."

Daboll thought there was a chance Nabers would be able to play. That would be a boost for the Giants and for Drew Lock, who is expected to start at quarterback for the second straight game.

New York likely would roll with Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt on the outside at wide receiver if Nabers is unable to play. Wan'Dale Robinson will remain in the slot.

There will be a significant number of additional opportunities for them to make plays if Nabers isn't available. The rookie is averaging 11.6 targets per game, which leads the NFL.

Nabers leads the Giants with 75 receptions for 740 yards with three touchdowns.

But he hasn't produced at the same level since returning from a concussion in Week 7. Nabers hasn't scored a touchdown since reentering the lineup.

The sixth overall pick in this year's draft isn't the only injury concern the Giants have entering this week's game. New York (2-10) already placed star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and tight end Theo Johnson on injured reserve earlier this week.

Starting cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (shoulder/neck) didn't practice this week and have been ruled out for Sunday.

Veteran Jermaine Eluemunor, who had been starting at left tackle, is doubtful with a quad injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (shoulder) is also doubtful, leaving the Giants especially thin at the position.

It's likely New York will have to elevate or activate multiple defensive linemen from the practice squad.

"I think for guys that are getting opportunity that maybe haven't had an opportunity, they're excited about the opportunity for some of these young guys that haven't played a lot of football just in the NFL in general," Daboll said. "So, I think each person is focused on what they can do, practice how they need to practice, prepare how they need to prepare, so they can go out there and put their best stuff on tape each and every week. Whether it's, again, a guy like [defensive tackle] Casey Rogers, who's a practice squad defensive lineman, or [Cory] Durden, who just got here, or some of the tackles that we've been repping in there. We wish we had Dexter and [tackle] Andrew Thomas and those guys, but we don't. That's the reality of the NFL. So, they're looking forward to the opportunity, which will be a big challenge."