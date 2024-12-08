Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers haven't made much of anything look easy in recent weeks but their opening drive Sunday against the Chicago Bears qualified.

After marching 63 yards on four plays to the Bears' 7, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back, set up in a clean pocket and found a streaking Jauan Jennings in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

The drive covered 70 yards on five plays in two minutes, 40 seconds and was just the second touchdown for the 49ers on their opening drive this season. They led the NFL with 10 opening-drive touchdowns in 2023.

A 23-yard dump off from Purdy to rookie running back Isaac Guerendo and a 33-yard screen pass to tight end George Kittle did most of the work to set up Jennings' score.

The 49ers quickly built on that strong start with a couple more touchdowns, including a second hookup between Purdy and Jennings. On third-and-4 at Chicago's 16, Purdy found Jennings all alone over the middle and he raced to the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 7:41 left in the second quarter.

The 21-point edge represents the 49ers' biggest lead of the season and gives Jennings six receiving scores on the season. Jennings had seven in his career entering 2024.