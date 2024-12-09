Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Ten days after Matt Eberflus was fired, the Chicago Bears didn't look like a team moving in an upward direction upon getting blown out 38-13 by the San Francisco 49ers.

Eberflus was the first head coach the Bears fired in season in the franchise's 105-year history when he was dismissed on Nov. 29, one day after Chicago's controversial loss in Detroit. He was replaced by Thomas Brown, who was promoted twice in the span of 17 days, first to offensive coordinator and then to interim head coach.

The Bears didn't receive the motivational bump that is sometimes the result of a mid-season coaching change, like when the New Orleans Saints won in Darren Rizzi's debut after firing Dennis Allen last month. Sunday's 25-point loss marked seven straight for Chicago, which dropped the Bears to 4-9 after starting the season 4-2.

"We got our butts kicked," Brown said. "There's no other way to say it."

The Bears were outgained by 315 yards, managed one first down and were shutout in the first half for a second straight week. That +315 yard differential -- San Francisco's largest in any half over the last 40 seasons -- allowed the 49ers to build a 24-0 lead by halftime in a game that was decidedly over with two quarters remaining.

But unlike Chicago's Week 13 loss in Detroit where the Bears clawed back in the second half to trail by three points entering their final drive, the same fight was missing at Levi's Stadium.

"We got our ass kicked today and there's no way around it," quarterback Caleb Williams said. "I think at one point, going into half, they had 240 something [yards] and we had four total yards. Regardless of how we feel, regardless of all that, we got it handed to us today. As an offense, defense and special teams, myself, we got to come out and be better."

Chicago's start against San Francisco resembled most every other game it's played in this season. The Bears have allowed their opponent to score first in every game except a Week 12 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings and have a -43 point differential in the first quarter (29th in the NFL). The Bears' -64 differential in the first half ranks 28th.

Explaining the reason behind that problematic trend remains difficult.

"That's a great question," Brown said. "I mean, if I had the answer, I would've already fixed it."

The Bears efforts at comeback in the second half proved futile. Despite Caleb Williams connecting with fellow rookie Rome Odunze for two touchdowns, the 49ers defense stifled Chicago's attempts at generating momentum. Williams was sacked seven times on Sunday, bringing his season total to 56. Chicago only converted on four of 10 attempts on third down, and a third-quarter fumble by Williams inside 49ers' territory allowed San Francisco to extend its lead to 31-6 five plays later.

Chicago's defense offered little resistance against a 49ers offense that was down to its fourth string running back. With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both placed on injured reserve last week, rookie Isaac Guerendo rushed for a team high 78 yards with two touchdowns and totaled 50 yards on two receptions.

The Bears also struggled to cover George Kittle, who joined T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram as the third tight end to post 100 yards receiving against Chicago's defense. Kittle led all receivers with six catches for 151 yards. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy posted the third-highest completion percentage of his career when he went 20-of-25 (80%) for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns to snap San Francisco's three-game losing streak.

"I don't know, it's pretty cut and dry in the NFL," linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It's a results-based league, and they're making more plays than we are. And we're not doing things to stop that, especially against a team that plays well with a lead. They're able to open up their playbook and do whatever they feel at times. We just have to do a better job with starting fast as a whole."

With Brown at the helm entering Week 14, Bears players expressed a different feeling around Halas Hall and throughout the week of practice leading into the 49ers game. The way the team performed on Sunday left players struggling to pinpoint why they came out so flat.

"Definitely surprised," wide receiver DJ Moore said. "Practice looked good. Our Friday was good. We all had the feeling that everything was good and we come out here and ain't put up nothing, really. Just not the best."

Brown's message postgame left no room for interpretation.

"We have no other choice but to keep going, stay together, don't feel sorry for ourselves, nobody is going to feel sorry for us," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. "He just kept it real with us that we didn't play a good game as a whole team and we've got to come back ready to play."

For Williams, who is one of eight captains, keeping the Bears together during a two-month losing streak begins is an onus he puts on himself.

"My job is to lead," Williams said. "The captains' job is to lead from the front even when it's tough. My job is not to get you up to come into the facility to do your job or have after hours treatment, all those different things. Our job is to go out there and lead the guys the right way. It's an internal thing to get up and do the job over and over.

"As leaders, we have to encourage and keep encouraging. We have to stand tall and have courage. That's the most important thing for yourself: have courage. From there, you can encourage other guys. We have to keep getting up, fighting and leading these guys."