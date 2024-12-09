Derek Carr scrambles and leaps, but he comes down hard on his wrist and heads to the locker room. (0:35)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is considered week-to-week after injuring his non-throwing hand and sustaining a concussion Sunday, interim coach Darren Rizzi said Monday.

"As it stands at this moment, I don't believe it's going to be an IR situation," Rizzi said. "... We're going to kind of take this day-by-day this week. ... He is in the concussion protocol also, so he has to complete the first step of that tomorrow. So it is a double aspect in terms of the injury."

Rizzi said the "left hand/left wrist" injury, which was feared to be a fracture after initial testing Sunday, does not look as if it will require surgery, although Carr will get a second opinion. Rizzi declined to confirm if it was a fracture.

"If it was surgical, we'd be having a different conversation, which is why this is going to remain a day-to-day, week-to-week type of thing. But it has been done before. ... So that's why we're going to discuss the options and see where we're at."

Rizzi said Carr was sore Monday and the team would monitor the swelling on his hand this week.

The team had not decided who would start if Carr was ruled out vs. the Washington Commanders, but Rizzi said he would meet with the offensive staff to make that decision, if needed. He said whomever gets the nod would get the majority of the snaps in practice this week.

The Saints started rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler for three games when Carr was out because of an oblique injury earlier this season, but that was a decision made by then-coach Dennis Allen, who was fired earlier in the season.

"We're going to have to make a decision on that sooner than later. ... The rep count is going to be important," Rizzi said.

Rizzi said he felt both Rattler and Jake Haener have performed well when called on this season, but again reiterated that he wasn't ruling out Carr -- even if he wasn't able to practice during the week.

"We have to figure out what guy is going to give us the best [chance to win]," Rizzi said. "I feel strongly both ways, but I really do feel like both guys give us a chance."