ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown likely will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant internal injury" in Week 13, coach Dan Quinn said.

Brown -- who made headlines this season when he caught a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels in the closing seconds to beat the Chicago Bears 18-15 on Oct. 27 -- exited the Commanders' 42-19 win over Tennessee on Dec. 1 with what was initially diagnosed as a rib injury. Further testing revealed the injury was to his kidney. He has not yet been placed on injured reserve, but Quinn said, "It's likely heading that way."

"That one hurts," Quinn said of losing the eighth-year receiver.

The Commanders (8-5) currently have the seventh seed in the playoff race heading into Sunday's game at New Orleans (5-8).

The one bit of good news for Washington involved corner Marshon Lattimore, who has missed his past five games -- four with the Commanders -- because of a hamstring injury but was a full participant Wednesday, meaning he's trending toward making his debut with Washington against the team that traded him on Nov. 5.

As for Brown, he was third among Washington's pass catchers with 35 receptions, eight shy of his career high. Brown's yards-per-reception average ranked second behind receiver Terry McLaurin, with 12.9.

Washington signed Brown on Aug. 28, and he helped solidify a receiving corps in need of a consistent second option opposite McLaurin. Brown also helped with his blocking on the outside, leading to key runs by the backs.

"We loved him and his play style," Quinn said. "Absolutely one of our glue guys."

Later Wednesday, the Commanders announced they claimed WR K.J. Osborn off waivers from the Patriots.

Without Brown, Washington will use a variety of receivers. Dyami Brown has replaced Brown in two other games this season and has a career-best 20 receptions. Washington also has rookie receiver Luke McCaffrey and veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, who has caught 27 passes this season.

"He's an impactful player," Daniels said of Brown. "[But] I'm confident those guys will go out there and make plays."

Before the season, Quinn often said the role of the No. 2 receiver would be shared by many. That's likely how it will go over the final four regular-season games -- and playoffs, if Washington qualifies.

"We've got a pretty deep crew," Quinn said. "Guys can play in different spots. But Noah does have specific size and speed traits that are unique to him. He's such a tough, hard-ass competitor, so I love that he brings that to the team. It's definitely a tough one for us."