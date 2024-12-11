Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Luke Musgrave had no idea just how serious his ankle injury was when it first happened in the Green Bay Packers' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The second-year tight end finished that game and even suited up for the next one, although he did not take the field in the Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He even practiced one day the following week before the Packers shut him down.

Nearly 11 weeks after he last played in a game, Musgrave returned to practice on Wednesday and revealed that he sustained a torn ligament in his left ankle that required surgery by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We didn't know that it probably needed surgery until after the Rams week," Musgrave said Wednesday.

Musgrave said he did only individual drills in Wednesday's practice, so it's unlikely he will be cleared to play for Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks; he would need to be added to the active roster, although the Packers still have an open spot on their 53-man. But the hope is that Musgrave could return well before a possible playoff rematch against the Seahawks -- or whoever the Packers would face in a wild-card playoff game.

"I think it's as soon as practical," Musgrave said when asked about a timeline to return. "I don't know if there's a timeline, but as soon as possible that they'll let me go, I'll go."

Musgrave, who has only five catches for 22 yards this season, has missed 15 of a possible 30 games since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2023. He missed six games last season because of a lacerated kidney.

In the meantime, Tucker Kraft (39 catches for 521 yards and seven touchdowns) has become the Packers' go-to tight end. But the oft-anticipated, seldom-seen combination of Kraft and Musgrave might finally come to fruition as the Packers (9-4) make their playoff push.

Picked one round apart -- Musgrave in the second round and Kraft in the third -- in the 2023 NFL draft, the pair of tight ends have been on the field at the same time for only 125 total snaps in their careers, according to ESPN Research. Only 54 of those have been this season.

"It would be big-time," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. "I think the last time we had it was really during training camp, having both those guys out there. And it definitely changes the plays we call and some of the formations we have and personnel groupings.

"It's been tough not having Luke out there, so to get him back healthy and back out on the field would be big time."

The Packers got more promising injury news on Wednesday, when cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was a full participant in practice for the first time since his last game action on Nov. 17 against the Bears. Receiver Romeo Doubs also was a full participant for the first time since his concussion on Nov. 24, a sign that he's in the final stage of the concussion protocol.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also practiced Wednesday for the first time since the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past three games.

However, the Packers could be without a pair of defensive backs because safety/nickelback Javon Bullard (ankle) did not practice and safety Evan Williams practiced on a limited basis but was still in the concussion protocol.