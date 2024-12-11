Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. They've been making calls around the league to get the newest information. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

What's going on with coaching situations for the Giants, Raiders and Jaguars? Are those jobs bound to come open or will those franchises continue on their current courses? And could Mike Vrabel be in play for one of those spots (or one of the three that have already opened)? Finally, what's the word around the league on the Falcons' quarterback situation? Could they actually shift from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr., or are they committed to their veteran QB1?

It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporters' notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 15.

Jump to a section:

Potential coach openings | Vrabel buzz

Falcons' QB situation | Fantasy tips

Latest intel and notes

What are you hearing on the Giants, Jaguars and Raiders coaching spots? Could those jobs come open?