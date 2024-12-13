Whiteboard Wednesday Wk. 15 #Titans vs Bengals. Ja'Marr Chase is leading the NFL in rec, rec yds, and rec TDs. Joe Burrow is the league leader in passing yds and TDs. The Titans pass defense is allowing an NFL best 175 yds/game. They'll have their hands f (2:31)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The look on Brian Callahan's face spoke volumes as he approached the podium after a disheartening 10-6 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Whatever hopes of an unlikely run to the postseason for the Titans (3-10) were left on the field.

Now Callahan has to search for ways to keep his team pressing forward over the final four games.

"To me, it's pretty straightforward," Callahan said Monday. "My job is to continue to build. I told the team these four games are very important for us, for what we're trying to set for the future."

Callahan admitted the start of his head coaching career hadn't lived up to his hopes when he first accepted the job in January. He also acknowledged how critical it is for the franchise to have momentum leading into the opening of their new stadium, which is set to debut in 2027.

The last four games are an opportunity to develop a winning culture and momentum leading into next season.

"Winning builds confidence," defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said.

"Use these last four weeks to propel us into the future," quarterback Will Levis added.

The season's final quarter starts Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Nissan Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX) to face the Titans. That will be the first time Callahan faces Cincinnati, the team he spent the previous five seasons with as the offensive coordinator. But to him, it's just another game.

"A lot of respect," Callahan said. "But it doesn't motivate me to do anything different. I don't have any ill feelings towards anybody in that place. I want to beat them just like I want to win every game, no matter who it is."

While with the Bengals, Callahan saw how team ownership was patient with the coaching staff despite only winning six games over the first two seasons. Callahan learned a valuable lesson.

"When things get challenging during the season, and you're not winning games, there's a lot of things you have to do as a coach to continue to build what you expect it to look like," Callahan said. "I thought [coach] Zac [Taylor] did such a fantastic job of it in that first year at Cincinnati; being able to maintain the composure and the drive to keep getting better in the midst of a challenging season."

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan will face his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, for the first time Sunday. Harry How/Getty Images

Cincinnati has continued to thrive passing the ball under Taylor. Quarterback Joe Burrow's 3,706 passing yards and 33 touchdowns are both league highs. And Ja'Marr Chase leads all wide receivers in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15).

The tandem will be a huge challenge for the Titans' pass defense, whose 175.5 yards allowed per game is the stingiest in the NFL. Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie got his first interception as a Titan when he returned to the lineup last week after a groin injury kept him sidelined for 10 games. Awuzie believes he has a lot to play for when he faces the Bengals, whom he played for from 2021 to 2023.

"I know a lot of those guys so well, it's like taking your brother to the one-on-one court and showing him, who's the big brother, who's the little brother," Awuzie said. "So it feels like that type of environment where we're going to compete, but at the end of the day, it's competitive fun."

No matter what happens, the Titans can't avoid their third consecutive losing season. Team controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk routinely attends games so she has seen the overwhelming presence of visiting fans cheering for their team all season. It wouldn't be a surprise if Bengals fans can be heard belting their "Who Dey" chant this week.

At this point, pride is on the line.

"If you have that mindset that you're going out there and it is what it is, your ass will be out this league pretty soon," Simmons said. "Don't think you don't have nothing to play for. You gotta play for the name on your back."

Safety Amani Hooker said he wants to make sure there's good play on film no matter what's going on over the final games because it's the last thing teams will see before next season.

Over 20 players on Tennessee's roster are set to become free agents. These players can make a case for new contracts.

Players still on rookie deals like left guard Peter Skoronski and rookie left tackle JC Latham know they'll most likely be back with the Titans next season. But don't tell them the rest of the games don't matter.

Skoronski said he's not letting up because football is his job, and as a professional, he believes wanting to compete is the only way to take the field. The same goes for Latham, who will face the NFL's sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, on Sunday.

"I have a lot to play for," Latham said. "We're not just going to line up and say, 'F--k it, we don't care.' Everybody takes pride in what they do, so we're going to give it everything we've got."