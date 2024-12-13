Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- If the Seattle Seahawks are going to win a fifth straight game and hang on to first place in the NFC West, they'll probably have to do it without Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks on Friday listed Walker as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field, so their leading rusher will likely miss a second straight game with a calf injury.

After Walker underwent testing on his injured calf earlier this week, coach Mike Macdonald said the issue was not a long-term concern. Walker was pushing to play against Green Bay, and Macdonald said Friday that the running back has made progress this week, but he has now missed five straight practices since his limited participation Dec. 4.

"Anything can happen between now and the game," Macdonald said, "but I'd say doubtful right now."

In Walker's absence, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Seattle's win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. He added 59 receiving yards on seven catches while Kenny McIntosh totaled 45 scrimmage yards on nine touches.

Macdonald said the Seahawks might elevate rookie George Holani from the practice squad as backfield depth for a second straight week.

Seattle also listed cornerback Artie Burns as doubtful and ruled out five players: tight end Brady Russell, cornerback Tre Brown, safeties K'Von Wallace and Jerrick Reed II, and tackle Stone Forsythe.

The Seahawks (8-5) have a half-game lead in the NFC West over the Los Angeles Rams (8-6), who have a head-to-head win over Seattle.