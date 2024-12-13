Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Despite practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The reason: Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not want to get caught in a situation like he was the last time Alexander played -- the Nov. 17 game at Chicago when Alexander initially returned from a torn PCL in his right knee but only managed to play 10 snaps against the Bears before he dropped out.

Alexander has not played since. He initially injured his knee on Oct. 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Just based on what I saw over the last couple days, I didn't feel like he's ready to play," LaFleur said Friday. "There's certain requirements to get out there and go play, certain speeds and whatnot. When you're not hitting them, you're not ready to play."

Alexander did not practice at all on Friday because the decision not to play him was already made. LaFleur said it was not a disciplinary situation.

"We all knew this could be a possibility, whether or not he's gonna play or not," LaFleur said. "I just didn't want to have another situation like Chicago, quite frankly, where you're in there for a couple plays. It puts a bind on every other area. It puts some guys in some tough spots in regards to special teams and then also you want to get the guys that are gonna have to go play, you want to get them the reps. I think that's an important part of it."

The Packers also will be without their nickel defensive back, Javon Bullard, who sustained an ankle injury in last Thursday's loss to the Lions. Without Bullard, cornerback Keisean Nixon will likely move inside to the slot in nickel situations.

The Packers have been rotating Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes at the other cornerback spot opposite Nixon in the base package during Alexander's absence.

The Packers will have safety Evan Williams, who was cleared on Friday from the concussion protocol. Williams suffered a concussion against the Lions. He is expected to start next to Xavier McKinney.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is expected to play for the first time since his hamstring injury on Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins.

Receiver Romeo Doubs also cleared concussion protocol on Friday and is expected to play for the first time since his concussion against the Dolphins. Like Cooper, Doubs missed the next two games.

"It was a day-to-day process," Doubs said when asked if it took him longer to get cleared than he expected. "Obviously these are injuries you do not play with, so it was definitely real critical for me to just get a feel for it one day at a time, so again, I just look forward to just continuously putting my best foot forward."

Sunday's game in Seattle could be a playoff preview. If the Seahawks (8-5) win the NFC West and the Packers (9-4) earn a wild-card spot, they could meet on the opening weekend of the postseason.