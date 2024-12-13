Open Extended Reactions

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland will skip his final college season and enter the 2025 NFL draft, continuing the team's string of departures by high-level pro prospects.

Loveland announced his draft declaration on Instagram on Friday, writing that he will "forever carry a part of this university with me and continue to represent Michigan with pride."

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Loveland was a finalist for the Mackey Award this season and led Michigan in receptions (56), receiving yards (582) and receiving touchdowns (5), despite missing two games with injury, including the regular-season finale at Ohio State.

ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Loveland as the No. 2 draft-eligible tight end and No. 21 overall player for the draft. The 6-5, 245-pound Loveland had 45 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, as he helped Michigan to a national championship.

Loveland started 24 games for Michigan and finished his career with 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He follows defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson, also likely first-round NFL selections, in declaring for the draft. Michigan, which finished the regular season at 7-5 after its upset win at Ohio State, will face No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.