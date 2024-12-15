Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Sterling Shepard available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irving is listed as questionable with back and hip injuries. Shepard is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Irving was limited to four carries last week after being listed as questionable and missed practice this week.

The Bucs' top rusher, Irving has 735 yards on 137 carries this season. Shepard has 29 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.