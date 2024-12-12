Bucs All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs spreads holiday cheer by visiting patients at Muma Children's Hospital in Tampa, where his son Julius was born. As part of the hospital's "Operation Santa" campaign, he's matching all donations up to $25,000. Video b (1:30)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Just how did it take for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move on from their Week 14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders? As quickly as the team could blast the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Going Back to Cali" in the locker room during postgame -- a tune celebratory in nature, but also a reminder of what's ahead -- a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers up next.

The Bucs (7-6) have won three in a row and are finally above .500 for the first time since they were 4-3 heading into Week 8. Even more importantly -- they have grabbed first place in the NFC South division, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' fourth straight loss, and now control their own destiny for the playoffs. If they win out, they will win the division.

But the Chargers (8-5) are arguably the Bucs' toughest remaining opponent. They are the only team left with a winning record remaining on the Bucs' schedule currently. Tampa Bay is well aware of how quickly things can change given that they too had their own four-game losing streak this season.

Coach Todd Bowles reminded them, "It's one thing getting to first place -- it's a whole [other] thing staying there. We got four games left. It's going to be a battle all the way through. We have to come ready every week."

Some positives did emerge from their last win:

They scored on their first two possessions to jump out to a 14-0 lead after struggling in the red zone through much of their Week 13 game at the Carolina Panthers (they scored on their second possession, but did not score their second offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter).

Against the Raiders, running back Rachaad White recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown while handling the bulk of touches for an injured Bucky Irving.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan had his most productive game as a pro, hauling in two touchdowns and 59 yards on four catches, while Sterling Shepard had a season-high 63 receiving yards.

The Bucs have very much needed another wide receiver to step up outside of Mike Evans, and both delivered to help fill the void left by the absence of Chris Godwin -- who went on injured reserve in Week 8.

"You've gotta dig yourself out of some holes sometimes throughout the season," Shepard said. "You're gonna face adversity, and you've gotta know that going into the season. It's just good to have a group of guys that hold their head [high] through the adversity."

McMillan felt like it marked a turning point with him and for Mayfield.

"There's definitely more chemistry," McMillan said. "But there's always work to put in, and there's always just room for growth, and I'm ready for the growth and I'm just excited to see the year take off."

On defense, nickelback Tykee Smith punctuated his return from a three-week knee injury with his second career interception, and veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David recorded a sack and a fumble recovery while tied for a league-leading seven tackles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a one-game lead in the NFC South. Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images

But quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions and called himself "probably the worst player on offense" that day. He's now thrown four picks in a span of two weeks.

"We will take wins," Mayfield said. "I don't really care how it looks, but offensively, we will have to be a lot more consistent for us to able to make this push that we want to do, and we know that. That's why there are more games left. There is a lot of ball left, and we have to continue to get better."

Against the Chargers, they'll be without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who suffered a knee sprain Sunday, and the availability of safety Mike Edwards is still up in the air because of a hamstring injury. So is the status of Irving -- who leads the team, and all rookies, in scrimmage yards -- who is dealing with back tightness.

On top of that, the Chargers have given up just 21 touchdowns all season -- the fewest in the NFL. Their 13 touchdowns given up in the red zone are also the fewest. And they're giving up just 1.7 yards per rush in the red zone -- the best of any team in the league. Their four rushing touchdowns given up in the red zone this year is tied for fewest allowed, while the Bucs give up the fifth most in that department with 14.

Then there's a recent historical component. The Bucs are 0-2 on the road against West Coast opponents since Mayfield arrived in 2023. The last time the Bucs won in the state of California was 2019, when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 55-40, at the LA Coliseum with Bruce Arians as the head coach and Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Bowles said that the key is honing in on more details and consistency. They've also had challenges throughout the year in putting four full quarters together -- so it's been not only starting fast, but also finishing strong with no lulls in between. That's what Week 13 felt like, before White's 3-yard rushing touchdown with 8:52 to go to grab a 10-point lead, and then McMillan hauling in a 29-yard touchdown for the dagger.

And then it was quickly on to Week 15. Or, as rookie center Graham Barton joked, "Twenty-four hour rule. Or in this case, one-hour rule" -- alluding to the amount of time teams normally take after victories.

"Everything is on the line the last couple games of the year," Bowles said. "We know that. It's going to be a league-wide whirlwind tournament right now, so we have to put our best foot forward. We have to focus. We have to make sure we're locked in, and we can't make the mistakes that we made and expect to win every game.

"We've played perfect and lost so [when] we play not so perfect and win, I'm okay with that, too."