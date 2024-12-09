Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss multiple games after suffering a knee sprain against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

"He's got a knee sprain. He'll be out a little while," Bowles said after Winfield underwent an MRI. "A couple weeks."

Bowles also said that star rooking running back Bucky Irving's back tightened up Sunday and his status against the Los Angeles Chargers this week is to be determined. Irving currently leads the Buccaneers and all NFL rookies with 1,035 scrimmage yards.

"We got to see how he feels," Bowles said. "If we can get it loosened up, he should be OK."

A source told ESPN that the decision to pull Irving during the game was due to the stiffness but also as a precaution as not to further aggravate the injury, which he suffered in Week 13.

Rachaad White handled the bulk of touches against the Raiders, finishing with 90 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, plus two catches for 19 receiving yards and a touchdown.

As for safety, the Bucs have already been without their other starting safety, Jordan Whitehead, because of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 12 at the New York Giants. He was placed on injured reserve, but the possibility exists that he could come back at the end of the season or for the playoffs, a source told ESPN.

Safety Mike Edwards, who was claimed off waivers and brought in to serve in dime sub-packages, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 13 at the Carolina Panthers. Kaevon Merriweather stepped in for Winfield Jr. on Sunday and tied for a team-leading seven combined tackles and a sack.

The Bucs' 28-13 victory over the Raiders moved them to 7-6 and into first place in the NFC South, ahead of the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucs. But this week's game in L.A. may arguably be Tampa Bay's toughest remaining game as the 8-5 Chargers are the Bucs' lone remaining opponent with a winning record.