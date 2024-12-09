Open Extended Reactions

In mid-October, I stacked the top five QB-WR connections in the NFL on "Get Up!" (with the help of Harry Douglas). But a lot has changed over those two months, so I decided to re-up my list -- and expand it to 20 duos.

To make the updated/expanded ranking, I leaned heavily on what I've seen during the 2024 season and what I expect to happen the rest of the way (and into the playoffs). Because I'm focusing on right now, season-ending injuries matter. If you're looking for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, they won't be here because Prescott is out with a hamstring issue. The same goes for Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice; Rice is done for the year with a knee injury (though Mahomes is on the list with another WR.) And this isn't just a list of WR1s, either -- I focused on how certain receivers have built chemistry and reliability with their quarterbacks, even if they aren't the top pass catcher on the team's depth chart.

Let's begin with an obvious one, though. The Bengals face the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" tonight (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+), and we'll get a good look at the connection between Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. In my opinion, they form the undisputed top pairing in the league right now. But who falls in line behind them?

2024 stats: 79 completions, 1,142 yards, 13 touchdowns

This one is pretty simple. Among all QB-WR combinations, Burrow and Chase lead the NFL in touchdowns, and they led in yards coming into Week 14. Burrow has a 94.3 QBR when targeting Chase, and Chase has helped Burrow out with a league-leading 544 yards after the catch. In short, these two can consistently do whatever they want against the defense.

2024 stats: 48 completions, 836 yards, 4 touchdowns

If Brown gets a 1-on-1 matchup, the ball is going to him -- and he's probably going to win. His 6-foot-1, 226-pound frame and pure strength make him tough to stop in those situations. The Eagles don't need complicated routes with him; Brown catches anything in his neighborhood no matter the play.

Hurts and Brown have linked up for 12.5 yards per attempt, tops among duos with at least 50 targets.

2024 stats: 75 completions, 1,170 yards, 7 touchdowns

Darnold-to-Jefferson is one of two duos over 1,000 yards on the season (Burrow/Chase), but these two do it with more coming through the air. Darnold averages 11.6 air yards per pass attempt when targeting Jefferson, who runs the explosive crossing routes as good as anyone in the game.

2024 stats: 81 completions, 892 yards, 10 touchdowns

This is the best chain-moving crew in the NFL, having accumulated 53 first downs (No. 1 overall) and zero drops. Goff has an 81.8% completion rate when he throws St. Brown's way, 13.2% above expectation per NFL Next Gen Stats. When Detroit needs to make a play, these two deliver.

2024 stats: 60 completions, 863 yards, 4 touchdowns

Flowers has really exploded this season, and when he is in man-to-man coverage, this pairing destroys defenses. Their 863 yards rank eighth among all duos, and 303 of that came against man looks.

2024 stats: 48 completions, 807 yards, 4 touchdowns

When I made the top-five list in October, these two were No. 1. Then Collins got hurt and Stroud fell into a mini slump. But hey, this pairing is just too good to exclude. When they are both healthy and at the top of their games, they are still among the best in the league. Despite only eight games together, their 807 yards still rank 12th, and they are the only QB-WR duo in the league to average 100-plus yards per game.

2024 stats: 29 completions, 487 yards, 3 touchdowns

When the Wilson and Pickens connection is strong, this Steelers offense scores. When it isn't, the offense does not. It's that simple. Wilson throws a great deep ball with touch, and Pickens has the body control to make tough catches on 50-50 balls.

The 487 total yards between the two might seem low, but remember that Wilson missed time at the beginning of the season. On a per-game basis, Wilson-to-Pickens ranks 11th at 81.2 yards.

2024 stats: 51 completions, 629 yards, 5 touchdowns

It has been a down season for Hill, but when he gets into space, he can pick up big chunks. Between Tagovailoa's terrific accuracy and ball placement and Hill's sure hands and devastating speed, these two are still very difficult to stop. Their 2,428 yards since the start of 2023 rank first.

2024 stats: 56 completions, 801 yards, 9 touchdowns

Daniels' emergence in his rookie season has been incredible for McLaurin. We're seeing some big plays down the field, and McLaurin has the tracking ability to win in 1-on-1s. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Daniels' 72.7% completion percentage when targeting McLaurin is 14.7% higher than expected.

If Daniels gets back to full health off his rib injury and starts putting even more trust in McLaurin, this duo could finish hot.

2024 stats: 43 completions, 590 yards, 7 touchdowns

Tampa Bay is sticking around in the NFC South playoff picture mainly because Mayfield-to-Evans is elite. Evans is back to health after missing a few games because of a hamstring injury, and this Buccaneers pass game runs through him.

2024 stats: 30 completions, 357 yards, 4 touchdowns

Hopkins might not have the splashy numbers of the other top receivers on this list, but he has become the guy for Mahomes in one of the best passing offenses in the league. The trust between them is growing by the week, and I think Hopkins is going to be a huge part of the Chiefs' playoff run. Kansas City has tried many times to land an impact pass catcher at the trade deadline, and Hopkins might finally be the answer, stepping up with Rashee Rice out for the season.

2024 stats: 57 completions, 803 yards, 4 touchdowns

McConkey has quickly become the go-to for Herbert in the Chargers' pass game. Herbert clearly trusts McConkey's feel against zone coverage and body control against man coverage. The duo has torn up defenses with McConkey running routes out of the slot, and it doesn't seem to matter that he's a rookie.

2024 stats: 54 completions, 708 yards, 3 touchdowns

Nacua -- who missed time because of a knee injury early this season -- gets open, and Stafford gives him a shot to make a play. It's really about timing. These two have such strong chemistry and trust; Stafford is going to put the ball where it needs to be and when it needs to be there, and Nacua has the hands to move the chains.

2024 stats: 75 completions, 927 yards, 5 touchdowns

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both have terrific connections with Smith, but it's Smith Njigba who has really taken over this offense this season. The second-year player has been excellent, and this pairing -- which excels on choice routes -- is third in yardage.

2024 stats: 30 completions, 403 yards, 2 touchdowns

Doubs is currently out because of a concussion, but when he's on the field, Love looks his way early and often -- especially when Doubs is in a 1-on-1 outside. Love moves the ball around to Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, but the Packers' pass game is different when Doubs is lined up. He's a true do-it-all receiver.

2024 stats: 57 completions, 873 yards, 5 touchdowns

A strong case could be made for Drake London to be here instead of Mooney, though Mooney has more yardage on the season than London (866). When you watch Atlanta, Mooney looks more and more like the WR1 as the X receiver, and he wins so much downfield. Cousins and Mooney have linked up for 12 completions on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, tied for the most in the NFL.

2024 stats: 63 completions, 846 yards, 5 touchdowns

Having someone like Sutton in the offense can be extremely important for a rookie quarterback, and this pairing keeps getting more and more effective. Their 846 yards together rank top 10, and Sutton has feasted on in-breaking routes and go balls against 1-on-1 coverage.

2024 stats: 65 completions, 735 yards, 3 touchdowns

Shakir might not get the most buzz in the Bills' receiver room; they traded for Amari Cooper and drafted Keon Coleman to take on big roles. But make no mistake, Shakir has been instrumental in Buffalo's offensive boom this season. Only Chase has more yards after the catch than Shakir (535), and Allen does a terrific job of getting him the ball quickly and in a spot to tack on after the catch.

2024 stats: 41 completions, 604 yards, 2 touchdowns

Our second combination from the Dolphins! We have Tagovailoa-Hill higher on the list, but the Tagovailoa-Waddle pair needs to be on here, too. Having Waddle in the offense is a massive reason Miami is hard to slow down. If you focus on stopping Hill, Waddle will burn you.

Among QB-WR pairings with at least 50 targets, these two are tied for third in yards per attempt (11.8) and rank second in first-down rate (60.8%).

2024 stats: 45 completions, 553 yards, 5 touchdowns

Not to be outdone, the Eagles also get a second combination on the list. Smith is reliable both on short gains and big plays deep down the field. He doesn't have any drops, and his 72.6% catch rate ranks 13th among WRs with at least 60 targets.