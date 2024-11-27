        <
          WR Romeo Doubs among three Packers ruled out vs. Dolphins

          • Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff WriterNov 27, 2024, 08:49 PM
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With the quick turnaround of Thursday night's game, Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs could not clear concussion protocol to play in time for the Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins.

          Doubs sustained the concussion in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He ranks second on the team this season with 34 receptions and 483 receiving yards. He also has two touchdown catches.

          As expected, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) also were ruled out for a second consecutive game. The Packers did not hold any actual practices this week -- only walk-throughs so it would have been difficult for them to show they have made progress.

          Center Josh Myers (pectoral) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) were listed as questionable. However, had the Packers practiced Wednesday, they would have participated on some level, meaning there's a good chance they will play Thursday.