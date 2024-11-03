Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Rams expect wide receiver Puka Nacua to be able to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite him being listed as questionable because of a knee injury he suffered in practice, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nacua left practice early Thursday after he banged his knee on the ground and did not practice on Friday. Rams coach Sean McVay on Friday said there's nothing "structurally" wrong with Nacua's knee and sounded optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday.

Nacua first injured his right knee during a joint practice on Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers and missed three weeks of practice with the injury. He then aggravated the injury in the Rams' season opener and spent the next five weeks on injured reserve.

Nacua was activated from IR for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings and had seven catches for 106 yards.

In two games this season, Nacua has 11 catches for 141 yards. As a rookie last season, Nacua set records for the most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) for a rookie in NFL history.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.