Retired NFL star defensive back Richard Sherman's house was robbed while his family was at home, the former Super Bowl champion said on social media Monday, asking for information to catch the perpetrators.

A post on X showed screengrabs of multiple individuals inside the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback's home in Washington state, time-stamped to Saturday, a day before Sherman's birthday.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," said Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and broadcast analyst for "Thursday Night Football."

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

"Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out," he added.

Another Video if anyone recognizes them or has any info please reach out pic.twitter.com/sY4lqLgTF7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

The incident comes months after the FBI urged professional athletes to take greater precautions following a string of break-ins at the homes of high-profile players, with the residence of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes among the targets.

U.S. prosecutors last month unveiled criminal charges against seven suspected members of a Chilean theft ring accused of breaking into the homes of professional athletes while they were playing games. Some were caught with memorabilia stolen from the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.