Adam Schefter says he would be surprised if DK Metcalf does not receive a suspension following an altercation with a fan in Detroit. (0:41)

DETROIT -- Ryan Kennedy, the Detroit Lions fan involved in the altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday, "categorically denies using the 'N-word,' the 'C-word' or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident," according to a statement released by a Michigan law firm Monday afternoon.

"These allegations are completely false," the statement released by Sean Head and Sean Murphy of Head Murphy Law Firm reads.

The statement also said that Kennedy has experienced "harassment, threats and messages advocating violence" since reports began circulating on social media that Kennedy used a racial slur toward Metcalf and called Metcalf's mother an inflammatory word.

Metcalf, who played for the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Steelers this year, reported Kennedy to Seattle team security in the past, a source confirmed to ESPN's Brady Henderson. The Seahawks played at Detroit in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

On his "Nightcap" podcast Sunday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said the words caused Metcalf to react.

"I got word -- obviously, I'm not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan -- but he did call him a racial slur," Johnson said. "He called him the N-word and he did call his mom a c--t. I think, with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, I think that's where the action occurred.

"That's a bad combination [of words] ... and it caused DK to react. I'm sure he will have to deal with some type of discipline. You know how the NFL is. No matter what's said, they want you to be able to control yourself in that situation, but I understand."

Kennedy, however, told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday that he called Metcalf by his full name -- DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf -- and that prompted the interaction where Metcalf walked over to the fan, who was in the front row of the stands at Ford Field, and grabbed him by his shirt collar. Metcalf then forcefully released Kennedy, shoving him back.

"I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt," Kennedy told the Free Press. "I'm a little shocked. Like everyone's talking to me. I'm a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

The fan was not removed from the game, the Lions told the Free Press.

Asked about the altercation after the game, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said: "I heard about it, but I hadn't seen it, and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK, and so I have no comment."

The CBS broadcast showed Metcalf talking to the fan, who was in a blue wig and hanging over the first-row railing.

"He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a '4' Pittsburgh jersey, he went over, and the fan said something to him," CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast. "Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything."