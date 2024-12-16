Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a torn PCL on Sunday, he told reporters Monday.

Hubbard wore a protective brace on his right leg in the locker room Monday, but said he did not believe the injury to his right knee would require surgery.

Though it could be a season-ending injury, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said during his news conference Monday afternoon that he did not want to state that definitively.

Hubbard sustained the injury on his first career reception -- a 2-yard touchdown catch in the first half of the Bengals' 37-27 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

It was the first receiving touchdown by a Bengals defensive player in the history of the franchise.

Hubbard has battled hamstring and pinkie injuries this season but hasn't missed any games. He still wanted to play after suffering the injury Sunday but had to be shut down by the team's medical staff, according to the coach.

"A guy I've leaned on every second I've been here," Taylor said. "Always practices the right way, works the right way, leads the right way. Sets the tone for the whole team. We got the news on the sidelines and his gut instinct was, 'I don't care, I'm playing.'"

Hubbard is the longest-tenured player on the Bengals' roster. He is the only player on the team who predates the arrival of Taylor, who was hired in 2019.

Hubbard has 25 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble this season for the Bengals (6-8), who are mathematically alive for the postseason but trail three other teams for the seventh and final AFC wild-card spot.