BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took an early lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to overcome their slump against their AFC North rivals.

Jackson completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. It was Jackson's 35th touchdown pass of the season, which is one shy of tying his career high.

The drive was set up by running back Derrick Henry, who accounted for the first five plays of that drive. His five runs for 33 yards moved Baltimore into the red zone, where Jackson then found Likely for the score.

Henry, who has never had a 100-yard rushing game against the Steelers, has totaled 52 yards rushing on eight carries in the first quarter.

Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt snagged a pass in the end zone to answer, making the score 7-7.

The Ravens then took back the lead by converting a Russell Wilson fumble into a 96-yard touchdown drive. Jackson hit wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:28 left in the second quarter.

Bateman, who was questionable for this game with a foot injury, went from wearing a protective boot on Thursday to celebrating in the end zone two days later.

The Steelers then answered, again only for the Ravens go back ahead at 24-17 late in the third quarter on Lamar Jackson's record-setting touchdown pass. On his 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson recorded his 37th touchdown pass of the season, which sets a new franchise record. This also marked Andrews' first career touchdown catch against the Steelers.

The Ravens, who trail the Steelers by one game in the AFC North race, have lost eight of their past nine meetings to Pittsburgh.