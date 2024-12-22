        <
          Jonathan Taylor adds 70-yard TD burst to earlier 65-yard TD run

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNDec 22, 2024, 08:00 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Jonathan Taylor continued the Colts' consistent rushing attack with the Indianapolis Colts' biggest run of the day.

          Taylor used a savvy cutback to break free into the open field on his way to a 65-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans, giving the Colts a 14-7 lead with 7:25 remaining in the second quarter.

          The Colts have been unusually committed to the run game, with Taylor's explosive run the 10th straight run play for Indianapolis, covering two consecutive touchdown drives without a pass attempt.

          On Taylor's run, he attacked a big hole on the left side, then used a cutback to leave safety Amani Hooker in the dust as Taylor raced into the open field, reaching a top speed of 21.1 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

          The run pushed Taylor over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. It's his third time topping the mark.

          The Colts reached the end zone again just before halftime to extend their lead.

          On a third-and-4 from the Titans 27-yard line, Richardson dropped back and hit receiver Josh Downs with a quick throw behind the line of scrimmage with blockers ahead of him. Downs was able to get to the sideline and make Hooker miss, then tight-roped the sideline while avoiding another two defenders on his way to a 27-yard touchdown.

          The Colts took possession at the 33-yard line two plays earlier when Kenny Moore II intercepted Mason Rudolph, positioning the offense to take a 24-7 halftime lead.

          Later, Taylor struck again in an even bigger fashion.

          On the first play of the third quarter, he darted through a hole on the left side and outran the defense for a 70-yard score. Once again, he showed off his top-end speed, running away from the defense untouched for the final 50 yards.

          With the play, Taylor reached 189 yards on the day and later topped 200 for the first time since his rookie season in 2020.

          This is the second-highest rushing performance of Taylor's career.