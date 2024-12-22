Open Extended Reactions

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye connected with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on a pinpoint 28-yard touchdown at 12:03 of the first quarter, giving the visiting New England Patriots an early 7-0 lead in their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

It was Maye's 13th touchdown pass of the season, and it also marked his seventh straight game with at least one touchdown pass, which ties Jim Plunkett for the single-season franchise record for a rookie quarterback.

The Patriots received the opening kickoff and Maye capped off an initial six-play, 58-yard drive by hitting Boutte on a tight-window throw near the front right pylon.

Boutte was tightly covered by cornerback Kaiir Elam but flashed his hands at the last moment to corral the perfectly thrown ball from Maye, who was playing in the coldest game of his football career (12 degrees). Another key was running back Antonio Gibson stepping up to pick up the blitz, giving Maye time to deliver.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson added to the Patriots' lead on the team's second drive, capping off a 16-play, 91-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. That drive lasted 9:57.