JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without multiple starters for their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The team ruled out starting running back Tony Pollard and safety Amani Hooker on Saturday. Neither Hooker nor Pollard practiced all week, and both were listed as questionable when the injury report came out Friday.

Pollard has been dealing with a foot injury the past few weeks. The Titans had planned to shut Pollard down this week because of the injury. But the veteran running back didn't make the trip to Jacksonville with the team due to the flu, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Second-year running back Tyjae Spears is in line to handle the bulk of the Titans' running back duties this week. Reserve backs Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley could also see time in the backfield. Spears has come on as of late with four total touchdowns over the past two weeks.

Hooker suffered a shoulder injury in last week's 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and wasn't able to finish the game. Mike Brown came on for Hooker in the fourth quarter. Brown will likely join last week's starter Daryl Worley at safety against the Jaguars.

Titans coach Brian Callahan ruled linebacker Otis Reese IV, kicker Nick Folk and right guard Dillon Radunz out on Friday. Tennessee will move offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to right guard and start reserve lineman Corey Levin at center.

The Titans also signed guard Arlington Hambright, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad. Cornerbacks Tre Avery and Gabe Jeudy-Lally were waived. Tennessee also used the game-day elevations on offensive lineman Chandler Brewer and safety Gervarrius Owens.