Confirmed: NFL announces game in Australia

The NFL is taking a regular season game to Australia, beginning in 2026. At a press conference in New Orleans on Thursday (AEDT), NFL Executive Vice President, Peter O'Reilly announced that the Melbourne Cricket Ground would host an LA Rams home game in 2026, most likely in Week 1 of the season.

The decision to take the NFL's international expansion plan to Melbourne comes after nine months of negotiating and discussion between the NFL and a number of Australian states, with Victoria and the iconic MCG winning out. The city joins London, Mexico City, Munich and Sao Paolo on the current international city rotation.

"Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added. "Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint."

The MCG will host Australia's first ever regular season NFL game in 2026. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We're thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia. Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game," said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan. "It's a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG."

"NFL fans will love Melbourne's culture, food, sport and entertainment. From hidden laneways to blockbuster events, there's always something new on show," said Victoria Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the NFL to be played on the hallowed turf of the MCG."

"When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. "Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organisation have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market."

The Rams' opponent, along with game date and kickoff time, will be announced at a later date.