HOUSTON -- Now, whenever someone asks about a "Jaylin" on the Houston Texans, the response could be: Which one?

During the Texans' 2025 NFL draft, they selected three players with the same name -- with two different spellings -- by adding Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (Round 3, No. 79), USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith (Round 3, No. 97) and Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (Round 6, No. 187).

"[The Texans] must be falling in love with the Jaylins," Reed said after getting drafted.

The Texans even drafted someone with a similar name in Noel's teammate, Jayden Higgins, in the second round as the No. 34 overall pick.

The Texans already had safety Jalen Pitre and tackle Jaylon Thomas on the roster, so adding the three rookies with the same name will make differentiating who's who a bit comical.