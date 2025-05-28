Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Last year at this time, Will Levis knew he was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. Now, he finds himself in an uphill battle against No. 1 pick Cameron Ward.

"I think anyone who's ever been in my situation can agree that it sucks," Levis said Wednesday. "I'm just trying to do everything I can not to let it affect me. I'm just being the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys."

Levis said he foresaw the Titans drafting a quarterback with the first pick and started to deal with the emotional aspect of it during the buildup to the draft. It helped him focus on the positives, such as being in the same offense for consecutive seasons for the first time in the past five seasons dating back to his college days at Kentucky and Penn State.

Levis also said the quarterback room, which includes veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle, has been great because the players are able to "keep it light" while competing for a spot. Levis' interaction with Ward has been positive as well. Having been in a similar situation in the past, Levis said he's willing to be there for Ward as he gets acclimated to the NFL.

"He is a really smart kid," Levis said. "We've been able to talk a lot about just the different installs that we've gone through and hearing his perspective, how he sees things. He's a heck of an athlete, a heck of a quarterback, too."

"It's been good," Ward said. "He was one of the first ones to come up to me in the locker room. It's exciting to work with somebody who's played an actual NFL football game. So I'm glad to take a little advice from him."

Ward and Levis shared reps with Allen and Boyle during the team period and 7-on-7 work Wednesday. Titans coach Brian Callahan cautioned not to put too much weight into the current order or rep sharing because it's more of an instructional period.

During the offseason, Levis went to California to work with personal quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Levis wanted to rebuild from the ground up and focus on the basics with Palmer. He said he feels good now after "relearning his stroke" and working on various footwork improvements.

"I've been really pleased with the work that he's put in," Callahan said. "I see a real improvement in his footwork and his base. His ability to control the football has improved."

Levis was last in the order during the Titans' first 7-on-7 period. He completed a quick slant to second-year receiver Jha'Quan Jackson and connected with veteran James Proche II on the backside of the play after his first two reads were taken away.

Practice ended with safety Mark Perry intercepting a Levis pass and returning it for what would have been a pick-six. So Levis still has work to do as he tries to refind his ground as a starting quarterback in the league.

Levis intends to stay ready to take advantage of any opportunities that might come his way if he doesn't win the job in Tennessee.

"I don't plan on shifting my mindset at all regardless of what the situation is," Levis said. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name's called."