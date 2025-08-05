Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was signed this offseason to be one of the cornerstones of their defense, underwent knee surgery over the weekend, sources confirmed to ESPN, but could be back for the regular-season opener Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Hobbs is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, however.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report late Monday night that Hobbs had undergone a procedure.

Sources on Tuesday told ESPN that the surgery was to repair a partial meniscus tear. The surgery took place Saturday at 7 a.m. and did not include any other complications, according to one source. Hobbs could have played with the injury, according to another source, but it could have possibly gotten worse, so the decision was made to take care of it immediately.

Hobbs last practiced Thursday. When he missed Friday's practice, the Packers said he had a knee injury but did not provide any other specifics.

The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in March as a free agent. He stood out right away in training camp because of his physicality. In fact, at one point coach Matt LaFleur had to ask Hobbs to dial it back and save it for live football.

"The thing you admire most about him is he's passionate about the game and he loves to compete," LaFleur said earlier in training camp. "That's one of the reasons we went out and got him is he shows it. He's that consistently on a daily basis."

Hobbs, who played his first four seasons for the Raiders, missed six games last season and 16 over the previous three seasons combined because of ankle injuries, a hand injury and illness. The Packers signed Hobbs in part because former cornerback Jaire Alexander could not stay healthy. Alexander played in only seven games in each of the last two seasons and was released in June when he and the Packers could not agree to a revised contract.

Hobbs, 26, is expected to start as one of the two outside cornerbacks along with Keisean Nixon. Both Hobbs and Nixon have played extensively as nickel/inside corners, but the Packers believe both can play on the edge and have been using Javon Bullard as nickelback. With Hobbs out, Carrington Valentine is likely next up at outside cornerback.

The Packers also brought back veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine, who played in 37 games for Green Bay from 2022-24, but was not re-signed until Monday.