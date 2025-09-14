Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is expected to play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, and left tackle Trent Williams' status will be determined after pregame warmups, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday, with Jennings nursing a left shoulder injury and Williams dealing with a knee injury.

Williams will test his knee during warmups to see if he can play. If not, Spencer Burford will replace him at left tackle.

Scans of Jennings' left shoulder came back clean earlier this week, indicating he avoided a significant injury, sources told Schefter. Jennings left the Niners' Week 1 win over Seattle in the fourth quarter because of the injury.

San Francisco will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who is out because of left shoulder and toe injuries, and tight end George Kittle, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.