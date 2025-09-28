        <
          Browns' Cedric Tillman exits vs. Lions with hurt hamstring

          • Daniel OyefusiSep 28, 2025, 06:41 PM
              Daniel Oyefusi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. Prior to ESPN, he covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, as well as the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
          DETROIT -- Cleveland Browns starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions because of a hamstring injury.

          During the second quarter, Tillman entered the medical tent for several minutes. He tested his hamstring along the sideline and reentered the game for a few snaps before leaving again.

          Tillman entered Week 4 with 10 catches for 100 yards and a team-high two touchdown receptions. He had one catch for 6 yards on two targets before exiting Sunday.