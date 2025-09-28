Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Cleveland Browns starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions because of a hamstring injury.

During the second quarter, Tillman entered the medical tent for several minutes. He tested his hamstring along the sideline and reentered the game for a few snaps before leaving again.

Tillman entered Week 4 with 10 catches for 100 yards and a team-high two touchdown receptions. He had one catch for 6 yards on two targets before exiting Sunday.