Carson Wentz is unable to convert on fourth down as the Steelers see out a close victory over the Vikings. (0:39)

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off Thursday night with an exciting matchup between the Seahawks and the Cardinals. Arizona tied the score at 20 with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Seattle drove down for a game-winning, 52-yard field goal by Jason Myers as time expired.

Sunday's action kicked off in Dublin, Ireland, as the Steelers beat the Vikings 24-21 in the second international game of 2025.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

MIN-PIT | SEA-ARI

Box score | Recap

Steelers

Is this version of the Steelers' defense here to stay? The Steelers' defense put together its best showing of the season, collecting six sacks and 10 tackles for loss against QB Carson Wentz. The return of S DeShon Elliott was crucial in thwarting RB Jordan Mason and the rushing attack, and Elliott also came up with a big second-quarter interception. LB T.J. Watt dramatically affected the game, too, with a third-quarter interception when he deflected the ball at the line of scrimmage and grabbed it out of the air. Even DT Keeanu Benton, who had a tough start to the season, got two sacks. Big plays still came back to bite the defense late, as Jordan Addison's 81-yard catch-and-run set up Jalen Nailor's late fourth-quarter touchdown.

Most surprising performance: With starting running back Jaylen Warren a surprise inactive with a knee injury, the already woeful Steelers' run game seemed dead on arrival at Croke Park. But veteran Kenneth Gainwell quickly revived it with two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards on 19 carries for 99 yards to go with six catches for 35 yards. The Steelers also used OL Spencer Anderson and TE Darnell Washington as extra blockers to help unlock the run game. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: at Browns (Oct. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings

Where does the Vikings' offense go from here? The Vikings showed some life with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but by the end of Sunday's game, they were playing with more backup offensive linemen (three) than starters (two). And their results reflected it, with Wentz taking six sacks and facing pressure for most of the game. From a personnel perspective, there aren't many reinforcements on the way. QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has missed two consecutive weeks of practice, making his return in Week 4 a long shot. Left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) is going to miss at least one more game, and it's difficult to project either right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) or center Ryan Kelly (concussion) to be ready.

What to make of the QB performance: It was hard not to compare the Vikings' struggling offense with the Steelers' offense, quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers, whom the Vikings decided against signing during the offseason. Rodgers' nearly perfect afternoon (18-of-22, 200 yards) came mostly on the kind of timing-based, quick-pass offense that would work well for a team like the Vikings, who have protection issues. Instead, the Vikings were left with Wentz, whom the Vikings signed last month as a backup for McCarthy. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: vs. Browns in Dublin, Ireland (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Box score | Recap

Seahawks

Where does Jaxon Smith-Njigba rank among the best receivers in football? Smith-Njigba got off to the best three-game start in franchise history with 323 receiving yards -- second most in the NFL this season to that point. It took him a while to get going against Arizona on Thursday, but he finished with four catches for 79 yards, including a 22-yarder that set up the Seahawk's winning field goal. Smith-Njigba, who also rushed for 11 rushing, was Seattle's best receiver last season, even with DK Metcalf still in the fold. Now, Smith-Njigba has a case to be among the best in football.

What to make of the QB performance: Sam Darnold has been getting it done with his arm and his legs. In this contest, his poise on key drives was a factor, as well. In addition to the throw to Smith-Njigba that set up the winning kick, Darnold (18-of-26, 242 yards, one TD) threw a dime to his No. 1 receiver on the previous drive for 36 yards. Late in the first half, Darnold scrambled and hit rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo for 32 yards; on the next play, he found an open swath of turf and ran for 24 yards. That drive ended with a touchdown that put Seattle up 14-3 at halftime. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)