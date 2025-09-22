Kenny Moore II makes a nice play to pick off Cam Ward's pass and take it to the house for a Colts pick-six vs. the Titans. (0:17)

Free agent cornerback Mike Hilton has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, a day after slot cornerback Kenny Moore II suffered a calf injury, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hilton reunites with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was his defensive coordinator for four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's primary slot cornerback. The Colts worked out Hilton recently and had interest in signing him before Moore's injury.

Moore had a pick-six off Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the Colts' 41-20 victory Sunday but was ruled out with his injury about 12 minutes later. The Colts, undefeated at 3-0, are atop the AFC South standings.

Hilton, 31, was in training camp with the Miami Dolphins but was among their final cuts last month as they trimmed to the 53-man limit.

He started in 10 of his 16 appearances for Cincinnati last season and had one interception and five passes defended.

He has 13 interceptions, 56 passes defended and 520 tackles in his career, which also includes four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

