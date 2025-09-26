        <
        >

          Colts' Kenny Moore II, Alec Pierce, Matt Goncalves out vs. Rams

          play
          Is Daniel Jones playing on an MVP-caliber level? (1:05)

          Harry Douglas explains how Daniel Jones has thrived with the Indianapolis Colts by having the right players around him. (1:05)

          • Stephen HolderSep 26, 2025, 09:47 PM
            Close
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.
            Follow on X

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts will enter a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams short-handed.

          Three starters -- cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles), receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and right guard Matt Goncalves (toe) -- will miss Sunday's road game.

          Each of the three injuries originated in last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, which kept the Colts unbeaten at 3-0.

          The injuries will press some key backups into bigger roles.

          Cornerback Mike Hilton, a ninth-year veteran who was signed earlier this week, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad, coach Shane Steichen said. The secondary will be of concern given the matchup with Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who leads the NFL with 29 receptions and ranks second in yardage (333).

          At receiver, second-year player Adonai Mitchell is expected to absorb Pierce's snaps, while Dalton Tucker will start in place of Goncalves.