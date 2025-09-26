Harry Douglas explains how Daniel Jones has thrived with the Indianapolis Colts by having the right players around him. (1:05)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts will enter a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams short-handed.

Three starters -- cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles), receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and right guard Matt Goncalves (toe) -- will miss Sunday's road game.

Each of the three injuries originated in last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, which kept the Colts unbeaten at 3-0.

The injuries will press some key backups into bigger roles.

Cornerback Mike Hilton, a ninth-year veteran who was signed earlier this week, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad, coach Shane Steichen said. The secondary will be of concern given the matchup with Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who leads the NFL with 29 receptions and ranks second in yardage (333).

At receiver, second-year player Adonai Mitchell is expected to absorb Pierce's snaps, while Dalton Tucker will start in place of Goncalves.