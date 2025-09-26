Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will return to practice on Friday after missing the previous two practices with a sore hamstring, head coach Sean McVay said.

Adams will be a limited participant in practice and will be listed as questionable on the injury report, but McVay said he feels "good" about his game status for Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Before Friday's practice, Adams said the team is being "smart" with the injury, especially because the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Adams said there wasn't one moment he injured his hamstring but "just kind of a feeling that you have sometimes after a game."

In three games this season, Adams has 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. McVay also said right tackle Rob Havenstein, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an ankle injury, will be limited in practice on Friday. McVay said Havenstein will be questionable for Sunday, but that he also feels good about the veteran's status for Sunday.

Left guard Steve Avila, who sprained his ankle in the season opener and has missed the past two games, will participate in a full practice on Friday, McVay said. McVay did not say whether Avila would play against Indianapolis.