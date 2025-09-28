Lamar Jackson is sacked on his final play of the game as he would be removed because of a hamstring injury. (0:26)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter, which was the most significant injury in an injury-filled 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson, who was officially listed as questionable to return, sat on the bench flexing his right leg. Cooper Rush replaced Jackson, who committed two turnovers in the game.

In addition to Jackson, Baltimore had four other starters leave Sunday's game: left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and cornerback Nate Wiggins, who suffered an elbow injury.

With the loss, the Ravens are now 1-3 for the first time in 10 seasons.