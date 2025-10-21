Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the Texans' struggling offense after their loss to the Falcons. (2:00)

HOUSTON -- Despite the team's offensive struggles Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has no plans of changing his offensive coordinator.

"We're pressing forward with everybody that we have," Ryans said a day after the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "We're collectively all in this together."

The Texans fired former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik in January because of the struggles in 2024 when the unit averaged 21.9 points and averaged 320 yards per game. But this year the Texans' offense has gotten worse under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

In 2025, Houston is averaging 21.2 points and 304 yards per game. If you remove the 44-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens when the Ravens were missing multiple All-Pro starters in linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton, the offense is averaging 16 points per game.

One big issue last season was pass protection as quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times, second-most behind then-rookie Caleb Williams (68). Through seven weeks this season, Stroud is tied for ninth in sacks (15) and has been pressured the 13th most (74) even though he's only played in six games.

Stroud's numbers this season still haven't reached the heights of his 2023 rookie year when he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and 4 picks -- leading the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio -- with a passer rating of 100. This season, he has nine touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 91.

Houston's rushing attack has also regressed from averaging 117 yards per game (13th) to 106 yards per game, though top running back Joe Mixon has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury.

The Texans' offensive woes may continue as they host the San Francisco 49ers, who rank seventh in points allowed per game (19.7). There's also a chance Houston's star receiver Nico Collins may not play as he's in the concussion protocol after slamming his head into the turf against the Seahawks.

But through the adversity, Ryans is taking the blame while staying optimistic.

"It all starts with me," Ryans said. "So, you guys want to point the finger at somebody, put it on me. That's my job, and ultimately, it's my job to get it fixed. So that's how it'll be, but we're rolling on what we have, and we got to just all do better. Got to coach you better. We got to play better. We got to execute better on game day. And look, as bad as it seems, I tell the guys at the end of the day, we're still one possession from getting that game."