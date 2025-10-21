Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins suffered a concussion during a 27-19 loss Monday to the Seattle Seahawks, according to coach DeMeco Ryans.

"We'll evaluate him as the week goes on," Ryans said.

In the early portion of the fourth quarter, quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a back-shoulder pass on the sideline to Collins with Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe in coverage. The Pro Bowl wideout leaped up for the pass but couldn't secure the catch while falling to the ground, and his head struck the turf.

Collins gingerly got up with medical assistance and entered the blue tent for further evaluation before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Before the injury, he had four catches for 27 yards on 10 targets.

Stroud finished the day with a touchdown and an interception with 229 passing yards as the offense scored only one touchdown. He acknowledged the impact of losing his No. 1 wideout.

"I thought he played really well. I got to find a way to get him to touch the ball. I got to throw him a better ball," Stroud said. "That's just the bottom line. It's going to be tough. He's our best player on offense. He's one of the best players in the league time and time again. We also got to find ways to get him the ball in better situations. So that starts with me trying to get us in the right looks.

"Hopefully he'll be OK and we have a short week, but if not we got to just step up in other ways, and, you know, put more on my plate hopefully and try to help us out."

The Texans' next game is a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Texans were already without Christian Kirk (hamstring) Monday. If Collins and Kirk can't go next week, Houston will rely on Xavier Hutchinson and the rookie duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to fill the void.