The Chicago Bears have signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson, adding the veteran safety to their injury-depleted secondary.

Gardner-Johnson's agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the well-traveled defensive back signed with the Bears on Wednesday after visiting with the team the previous day.

The Bears (4-3) are in playoff contention despite playing without multiple starters in their defensive backfield.

Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is sidelined indefinitely after undergoing core muscle surgery last month, and starting cornerback Kyler Gordon will miss at least three more games after being placed on injured reserve last week. Chicago also was without cornerback Tyrique Stevenson for this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

The Bears now will turn to Gardner-Johnson, who will join his fourth team since the end of last season. The signing will reunite Gardner-Johnson with Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached the safety during his time with the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, had six interceptions last season for the Eagles in their march to the Super Bowl title before signing with the Texans earlier this year.

After being cut by Houston, Gardner-Johnson joined the Ravens, but he was released by Baltimore two weeks ago in what was described as "an amicable mutual decision." He has 18 interceptions and 51 passes defensed in his seven NFL seasons.