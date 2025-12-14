Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints ruled out rookie running back Devin Neal for the second half of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of a hamstring injury.

Neal scored a 4-yard touchdown with 3:38 remaining in the first half. He then went to the locker room and was initially ruled questionable to return. Neal was ruled out at the beginning of the second half and was not on the sideline when the team returned to the field.

Neal was limited in practice earlier in the week because of an abdomen injury but practiced fully Friday.

Neal is the third Saints starting running back to sit out time this season. Alvin Kamara has sat out three weeks because of a knee injury and Kendre Miller is out for the season because of a torn ACL.