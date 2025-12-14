Tyquan Thornton makes a nice catch for a Chiefs first down, but a big hit from Tony Jefferson sparks chaos between the two teams and results in Jefferson's ejection. (0:53)

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 16-13 victory Sunday and left the field in frustration, making an obscene gesture toward fans.

The play was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness, and a brief skirmish followed before officials disqualified Jefferson. Thornton was put in concussion protocol after the hit.

Jefferson had been physical throughout the game, delivering multiple big hits, including a jarring shot on Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice that forced an incompletion on third down earlier in the game.

Jefferson, who was a healthy inactive for three games this year, has become one of the most important players in the Chargers' secondary in recent weeks. Jefferson is tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, and he routinely delivers crushing hits to receivers who dare to catch passes over the middle of the field, as he did on Sunday.

The Chargers already began Sunday's game without safety Elijah Molden, who had a hamstring injury. Without Jefferson, they will have to rely on rookie safety RJ Mickens and veteran Marcus Williams, who was elevated from the practice squad.