Davante Adams heads to the Rams locker room with an apparent leg injury after making an attempt to haul in a deep pass. (0:26)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Rams wide receiver Davante Adams did not return to Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions after suffering a noncontact hamstring injury, and his status for Thursday's game against the Seahawks is in doubt.

Adams sustained the injury while running a route. He fell to the ground during the play and stayed down for some time. The wide receiver eventually walked off the field under his own power and headed to the Rams locker room.

After the game, coach Sean McVay said Adams had aggravated a previous hamstring issue and that the injury "didn't look good," casting doubt on the wide receiver's availability for Thursday night's game. Adams entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to a left hamstring injury.

Adams, however, was "optimistic" about the injury, according to McVay.